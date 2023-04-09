Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mwonzora ways delimitation report will be thrown out

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION MDC Alliance leader Douglas Mwonzora has filed a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) challenge against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's (Zec)'s delimitation report seeking an order declaring the gazetted document illegal.

Mwonzora and his party last month approached the ConCourt seeking an order to compel President Emmerson Mnangagwa not to proclaim poll dates before addressing the controversy surrounding the delimitation report.

Zimbabwe expects to hold general elections between July and August this year.

Mwonzora was granted the greenlight last Thursday to file his argument at the ConCourt and his case would be heard by a full bench of seven judges.

In an interview with NewsDay, Mwonzora expressed confidence that Zec's delimitation report would be thrown away.

"The Constitutional Court last week gave us leave to direct access, meaning that we were given the right to appear before the full bench of the Constitutional Court in our challenge for the delimitation. We have been able to do that and we are confident from the points we have raised we are going to succeed," Mwonzora said.

"We are asking the ConCourt for three things; to declare the delimitation report as invalid, to order Zec to redo delimitation and to order the President to proclaim election dates after the delimitation report has been resubmitted."

Seven of Zec's nine commissioners distanced themselves from the delimitation report, which Mnangagwa gazetted on February 21 this year.

"We are very confident about the points we have raised. Our application was judged not to be unnecessarily argumentative and we think we are going to succeed," Mwonzora added.

Despite the delimitation report being controversial, analysts have criticised Mwonzora's court application saying the timing and motive were suspicious.

The Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens Coalition for Change recently ruled out boycotting elections saying despite existing administrative challenges caused by Zec.

Independent election watchdog, Election Resource Centre (ERC) has, meanwhile, said postponing general elections for whatever reason would be unconstitutional.

In a statement yesterday, ERC said elections are central to Zimbabwe's democracy.

"Through elections, the fundamental right of every citizen to political participation is realised and elections guarantee the philosophical-political principle of democracy (people's power)," ERC said.

"Suspending elections would be a clear violation of the rights of Zimbabweans to participate in the democratic process and would be a step away from democratic accountability and has the potential to lead to political instability.

"Suspending elections denotes a move away from the hard deadline spelled out in the Constitution where the terms of office of elected officials end on August 26, 2023. This is a threat to Zimbabwe's constitutional democracy."

The watchdog said Zimbabwe may be plunged into a constitutional crisis if the election is postponed because there is no extension provision regarding terms of office.

"The Constitution is explicit and peremptory in that, where the delimitation report is not completed six months before an election, or where it is deemed unconstitutional, the old boundaries ought to apply for that election and does not envision a suspension of elections," ERC said.

"The constitution makes it clear that power should be acquired only through a periodic election conducted every five years, and the term of office of elected government officers is strictly five years.

"There is no legal basis that will allow the current government to legitimately remain in power post 26 August 2023, therefore, any proposed suspension of the 2023 harmonised elections poses a threat to Zimbabwe's democracy."

Source - newsday
More on: #Mzonzora, #ZEC, #Report

Comments


Must Read

Access Forex loses US$260K while 'laundering' money

7 secs ago | 0 Views

North Korea Tests New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Chamisa ally's law firm placed under curatorship for conning client

5 hrs ago | 767 Views

Zimbabwe mulls joining Russia, China under BRICS

5 hrs ago | 935 Views

Log assault over sex snub

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

Man kills mum for jinxing manhood

5 hrs ago | 968 Views

Berita clinches European deal

5 hrs ago | 282 Views

Man sets neighbour's hut on fire

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Bulawayo's worst secondary school named

5 hrs ago | 608 Views

Granny loses house to church

5 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe to hold 'deeper' talks with rich nations over debt

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF's 'Lady of Steel' vows to humiliate Ziyambi in Zvimba West poll re-run

5 hrs ago | 401 Views

Chamisa Chete Chete uncontested as presidential candidate, nominated

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

'CIO, army seal off rural areas'

5 hrs ago | 545 Views

2 000 vie for CCC Parly seats

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mnangagwa commits to create investor-friendly climate

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Bulawayo24 correspondent arrested for extortion

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

'Treasury slowing down Mbudzi project'

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimra commits US$2,4 million to anti-smuggling equipment

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

BCC sweats over staff turnover at 'worst school'

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe among Dubai's target tourism source markets

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Pilot project for technical high schools takes off

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zanu-PF primaries reruns this weekend

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

2 teenagers up for killing colleague

5 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa spells out election roadmap

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

Chiwenga meets State entities

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

Harare City in US$51m ICT scam

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Beitbridge quarantine centre opens

13 hrs ago | 888 Views

Building Bridges across Borders: World Wide Scholarships Provides Opportunities for International Students to Study Abroad

13 hrs ago | 148 Views

Professor Moyo dismiss Al Jazeera Gold Mafia as 'disjointed thesis'. He too is feeling fallout heat

13 hrs ago | 1297 Views

NSSA pensioners are a forgotten lot

13 hrs ago | 369 Views

Siphosami Malunga and partners are in legal occupation of Esidakeni Farm rules the High Court

16 hrs ago | 617 Views

GOLD MAFIA | Episode 4 – Have The King With You

16 hrs ago | 4435 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Al Jazeera documentary 'lies'

17 hrs ago | 1362 Views

'Motsoaledi's decision to terminate ZEP unfair and irrational'

17 hrs ago | 345 Views

'Home Affairs decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permit is invalid'

17 hrs ago | 1004 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders face irreparable harm'

17 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zimbabwean man killed by SA

17 hrs ago | 790 Views

The Coming BRICS Summit: The ending of US worldwide domination

18 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Bail ruling for aspiring Zanu-PF MP set for tomorrow

19 hrs ago | 269 Views

Jabulani Sibanda joins Mnangagwa praise singers club

19 hrs ago | 892 Views

Sikhala got US$40,000 Parly money against Chamisa's advise?

19 hrs ago | 1997 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law's SRC accused of protecting Dynamos

19 hrs ago | 682 Views

Zimbabwean prison breaker re-arrested in SA while targeting game reserve for rhino poaching

19 hrs ago | 380 Views

Chamisa's army savages Hopewell Chin'ono

19 hrs ago | 798 Views

Uebert Angel presses panic button

20 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Mnangagwa gets an official invitation to attend King Charles III coronation

20 hrs ago | 261 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP locked up for fraud, money laundering

20 hrs ago | 330 Views

Police names Easter accident victims

20 hrs ago | 187 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days