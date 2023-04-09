Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF's 'Lady of Steel' vows to humiliate Ziyambi in Zvimba West poll re-run

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE remaining candidate challenging Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi in the upcoming Zanu-PF Zvimba West primary election re-run has vowed to hand him a humiliating defeat in the second round of voting to choose a candidate to represent the party in harmonised elections expected in July.

Mercy Maruva-Dinha has accused Ziyambi of abandoning the electorate and failing to spearhead meaningful development in the constituency, which he served two consecutive five-year terms.

She and Ziyambi square up again this weekend in a re-run after the other first-round candidate, Gifford Gomwe, curiously withdrew from the race opting to back the minister.

The development set tongues wagging amid fears Gomwe and his supporters could have fallen prey to vote-buying.

He cited the need to back incumbent legislator Ziyambi "for the sake of unity and development."

In the first round held recently, Maruva-Dinha polled 4 104 outsmarting Ziyambi who tallied 4 074 while Gomwe scrapped just 619 votes.

Zanu-PF Politburo nullified the results following widespread gun violence, among other electoral malpractices.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday, Maruva-Dinha said she had done her groundwork in-order to defeat the powerful Cabinet minister in a free-and-fair election.

"So far l have been conducting peaceful campaigns and everything is going on well," she said.

"I am not worried about Gomwe's withdrawal from the race and that he now supports Ziyambi. In-fact, he had a paltry 619 votes, but interestingly his supporters have pledged to vote for me instead.

"I might not know exactly why the people of Zvimba West no longer want the minister who has served them for more than 10 years, but what l know is that he was lacking and had his shortcomings.

"The electorate wants an MP who resides among the people, and who comes back to them. The problem with most senior politicians is they dump voters soon after elections only to return after five years," Maruva-Dinha lamented.

"As an MP, you should be there with the people when they celebrate as well as when they mourn…you must also bring development if resources permit."

Turning to her campaign trail, the aspiring MP said she lacked financial muscle to compete with Ziyambi, who allegedly dished out motorbikes, bicycles and other trinkets.

"I am not rich or financially sound like my fellow candidate who is buying voters with drinks and biscuits. He even gave village heads money. Didn't you hear he bought motorbikes and bicycles (to get votes)?

"I am not moneyed neither am l a top official who can easily get funding from elsewhere. I am an ordinary person struggling to buy fuel for my campaign teams to go around mobilising voters," she said.

Maruva-Dinha, who is wife to former long-serving Mashonaland Central Governor, Martin Dinha, said her kinsmen from the Jari area of Zvimba pushed her to contest for MP.

"I was motivated to contest for Zvimba West MP parliamentary seat because that's my home area, my roots.

"Besides, I am Zanu-PF Women's League provincial secretary for legal affairs and my colleagues and general electorate asked me to contest. The people are the ones that inspired me.

"Fellow women want a female leader who relates with them. Also, Zvimba West is my home, and if the people ask me to get into power l will answer to the call to rescue my kinsmen. I am certainly going to be in office," Maruva-Dinha declared.

The aspiring legislator, who comes from a family of lawyers including her husband and children, runs a reputable law firm.

Hailing from Jari communal lands, Maruva-Dinha popularly known as "Mother" is a favourite ahead of Ziyambi who is rumourly from Masvingo and whose only qualification for candidacy is a family farm in the Zowa area.

A snap survey by NewZimbabwe.com at Murombedzi Growth Point confirmed the stage is set for a bruising political fight in the primary election re-run, in which Maruva-Dinha is tipped to cause another major upset.

The justice minister's greatest undoing, according to sources, is his pomposity and aloofness from the electorate that he supposedly serves.

Source - newzimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Access Forex loses US$260K while 'laundering' money

34 secs ago | 1 Views

North Korea Tests New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Chamisa ally's law firm placed under curatorship for conning client

5 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zimbabwe mulls joining Russia, China under BRICS

5 hrs ago | 935 Views

Log assault over sex snub

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

Man kills mum for jinxing manhood

5 hrs ago | 970 Views

Berita clinches European deal

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

Man sets neighbour's hut on fire

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Bulawayo's worst secondary school named

5 hrs ago | 608 Views

Granny loses house to church

5 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe to hold 'deeper' talks with rich nations over debt

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Chamisa Chete Chete uncontested as presidential candidate, nominated

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

'CIO, army seal off rural areas'

5 hrs ago | 545 Views

2 000 vie for CCC Parly seats

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mwonzora ways delimitation report will be thrown out

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mnangagwa commits to create investor-friendly climate

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Bulawayo24 correspondent arrested for extortion

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

'Treasury slowing down Mbudzi project'

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimra commits US$2,4 million to anti-smuggling equipment

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

BCC sweats over staff turnover at 'worst school'

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe among Dubai's target tourism source markets

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Pilot project for technical high schools takes off

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zanu-PF primaries reruns this weekend

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

2 teenagers up for killing colleague

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa spells out election roadmap

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

Chiwenga meets State entities

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

Harare City in US$51m ICT scam

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Beitbridge quarantine centre opens

13 hrs ago | 888 Views

Building Bridges across Borders: World Wide Scholarships Provides Opportunities for International Students to Study Abroad

13 hrs ago | 148 Views

Professor Moyo dismiss Al Jazeera Gold Mafia as 'disjointed thesis'. He too is feeling fallout heat

13 hrs ago | 1297 Views

NSSA pensioners are a forgotten lot

13 hrs ago | 369 Views

Siphosami Malunga and partners are in legal occupation of Esidakeni Farm rules the High Court

16 hrs ago | 617 Views

GOLD MAFIA | Episode 4 – Have The King With You

16 hrs ago | 4438 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Al Jazeera documentary 'lies'

17 hrs ago | 1362 Views

'Motsoaledi's decision to terminate ZEP unfair and irrational'

17 hrs ago | 345 Views

'Home Affairs decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permit is invalid'

17 hrs ago | 1004 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders face irreparable harm'

17 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zimbabwean man killed by SA

17 hrs ago | 790 Views

The Coming BRICS Summit: The ending of US worldwide domination

18 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Bail ruling for aspiring Zanu-PF MP set for tomorrow

19 hrs ago | 269 Views

Jabulani Sibanda joins Mnangagwa praise singers club

19 hrs ago | 892 Views

Sikhala got US$40,000 Parly money against Chamisa's advise?

19 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law's SRC accused of protecting Dynamos

19 hrs ago | 682 Views

Zimbabwean prison breaker re-arrested in SA while targeting game reserve for rhino poaching

19 hrs ago | 380 Views

Chamisa's army savages Hopewell Chin'ono

19 hrs ago | 798 Views

Uebert Angel presses panic button

20 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Mnangagwa gets an official invitation to attend King Charles III coronation

20 hrs ago | 261 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP locked up for fraud, money laundering

20 hrs ago | 330 Views

Police names Easter accident victims

20 hrs ago | 187 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days