Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man sets neighbour's hut on fire

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A MAN from Dula Village in Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North province thought the best way to revenge against a man who had beaten him up was to raid his homestead at night and lock his bedroom hut from outside before setting it ablaze.

It is reported that while Raymond Ncube (37) was boozing with his friends he got involved in a fierce argument with Busani Mlilo's uncle.

The argument degenerated into a fist fight and it is alleged that Ncube was beaten all systems out.

Smarting from the defeat he headed home and hatched a plan to revenge. It is said at around midnight he teamed up with his five friends armed with axes and a wire and went to Mlilo's homestead.

It is said upon arrival they knocked at Mlilo's bedroom hut and demanded to see his uncle.

Mlilo, who was sleeping with his wife, told them that his uncle had left the previous day to his home.

But they could not believe him as they insisted that he was inside and he should open the door but he refused.

Tempers flared as they accused Mlilo of protecting him and they then threatened to lock the door from outside with a wire.

Mlilo's wife pleaded with them to let her out of the hut and they agreed. After that they tied the door with a wire and set the house on fire. Mlilo hid inside the wardrobe and Ncube and his colleagues encircled it for a few minutes to make sure he did not escape. They only left when the whole hut was up in smoke.

Realising that they had gone, Mlilo got out of the wardrobe and broke down the door and escaped.

He went and reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Ncube but his accomplices are yet to be arrested.

Ncube appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Dambudzo Malunga facing attempted murder charge.

He pleaded not guilty.

Constance Mathaba represented the State.

Source - B-Metro
More on: #Hut, #Fire, #Man

Comments


Must Read

Access Forex loses US$260K while 'laundering' money

1 min ago | 2 Views

North Korea Tests New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Chamisa ally's law firm placed under curatorship for conning client

5 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zimbabwe mulls joining Russia, China under BRICS

5 hrs ago | 938 Views

Log assault over sex snub

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

Man kills mum for jinxing manhood

5 hrs ago | 971 Views

Berita clinches European deal

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

Bulawayo's worst secondary school named

5 hrs ago | 608 Views

Granny loses house to church

5 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe to hold 'deeper' talks with rich nations over debt

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF's 'Lady of Steel' vows to humiliate Ziyambi in Zvimba West poll re-run

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

Chamisa Chete Chete uncontested as presidential candidate, nominated

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

'CIO, army seal off rural areas'

5 hrs ago | 545 Views

2 000 vie for CCC Parly seats

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mwonzora ways delimitation report will be thrown out

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mnangagwa commits to create investor-friendly climate

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Bulawayo24 correspondent arrested for extortion

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

'Treasury slowing down Mbudzi project'

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimra commits US$2,4 million to anti-smuggling equipment

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

BCC sweats over staff turnover at 'worst school'

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe among Dubai's target tourism source markets

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Pilot project for technical high schools takes off

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zanu-PF primaries reruns this weekend

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

2 teenagers up for killing colleague

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa spells out election roadmap

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

Chiwenga meets State entities

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

Harare City in US$51m ICT scam

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Beitbridge quarantine centre opens

13 hrs ago | 888 Views

Building Bridges across Borders: World Wide Scholarships Provides Opportunities for International Students to Study Abroad

13 hrs ago | 148 Views

Professor Moyo dismiss Al Jazeera Gold Mafia as 'disjointed thesis'. He too is feeling fallout heat

13 hrs ago | 1297 Views

NSSA pensioners are a forgotten lot

13 hrs ago | 369 Views

Siphosami Malunga and partners are in legal occupation of Esidakeni Farm rules the High Court

16 hrs ago | 617 Views

GOLD MAFIA | Episode 4 – Have The King With You

16 hrs ago | 4439 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Al Jazeera documentary 'lies'

17 hrs ago | 1362 Views

'Motsoaledi's decision to terminate ZEP unfair and irrational'

17 hrs ago | 345 Views

'Home Affairs decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permit is invalid'

17 hrs ago | 1005 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders face irreparable harm'

17 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zimbabwean man killed by SA

17 hrs ago | 790 Views

The Coming BRICS Summit: The ending of US worldwide domination

18 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Bail ruling for aspiring Zanu-PF MP set for tomorrow

19 hrs ago | 269 Views

Jabulani Sibanda joins Mnangagwa praise singers club

19 hrs ago | 892 Views

Sikhala got US$40,000 Parly money against Chamisa's advise?

19 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law's SRC accused of protecting Dynamos

19 hrs ago | 682 Views

Zimbabwean prison breaker re-arrested in SA while targeting game reserve for rhino poaching

19 hrs ago | 380 Views

Chamisa's army savages Hopewell Chin'ono

19 hrs ago | 798 Views

Uebert Angel presses panic button

20 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Mnangagwa gets an official invitation to attend King Charles III coronation

20 hrs ago | 261 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP locked up for fraud, money laundering

20 hrs ago | 331 Views

Police names Easter accident victims

20 hrs ago | 187 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days