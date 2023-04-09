Man sets neighbour's hut on fire

News / Local

A MAN from Dula Village in Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North province thought the best way to revenge against a man who had beaten him up was to raid his homestead at night and lock his bedroom hut from outside before setting it ablaze.It is reported that while Raymond Ncube (37) was boozing with his friends he got involved in a fierce argument with Busani Mlilo's uncle.The argument degenerated into a fist fight and it is alleged that Ncube was beaten all systems out.Smarting from the defeat he headed home and hatched a plan to revenge. It is said at around midnight he teamed up with his five friends armed with axes and a wire and went to Mlilo's homestead.It is said upon arrival they knocked at Mlilo's bedroom hut and demanded to see his uncle.Mlilo, who was sleeping with his wife, told them that his uncle had left the previous day to his home.But they could not believe him as they insisted that he was inside and he should open the door but he refused.Tempers flared as they accused Mlilo of protecting him and they then threatened to lock the door from outside with a wire.Mlilo's wife pleaded with them to let her out of the hut and they agreed. After that they tied the door with a wire and set the house on fire. Mlilo hid inside the wardrobe and Ncube and his colleagues encircled it for a few minutes to make sure he did not escape. They only left when the whole hut was up in smoke.Realising that they had gone, Mlilo got out of the wardrobe and broke down the door and escaped.He went and reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Ncube but his accomplices are yet to be arrested.Ncube appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Dambudzo Malunga facing attempted murder charge.He pleaded not guilty.Constance Mathaba represented the State.