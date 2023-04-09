Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man kills mum for jinxing manhood

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A 34-YEAR-OLD man from Binga in Matabeleland North province who allegedly killed his 67-year-old mother after accusing her of reportedly cursing his manhood has appeared in court charged with murder.

Sumayili Juma (34) from Kalima Village was not asked to plead when he appeared before Binga magistrate Urgent Vundla.

He was remanded in custody to 21 April and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Allegations against Juma are that he consulted a prophet who revealed to him that his mother Josephine Njinjwe was bewitching him.

It is reported that while his mother was sitting in the kitchen hut with other family members, Juma suddenly got inside wielding an axe.

While inside he started accusing his mother of being a witch who was causing his manhood to disappear and reappear after a few minutes.

He then axed her several times all over the body and she died on the spot.

After committing the callous act, Juma tried to run away but family members and their neighbours pursued him and managed to catch up with him.

They tied him with a rope and took him to Kamativi Police Station where a murder charge was filed against him.

Source - B-Metro
More on: #Man, #Kills, #Mum

Comments


Must Read

Access Forex loses US$260K while 'laundering' money

1 min ago | 2 Views

North Korea Tests New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Chamisa ally's law firm placed under curatorship for conning client

5 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zimbabwe mulls joining Russia, China under BRICS

5 hrs ago | 940 Views

Log assault over sex snub

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

Berita clinches European deal

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

Man sets neighbour's hut on fire

5 hrs ago | 340 Views

Bulawayo's worst secondary school named

5 hrs ago | 609 Views

Granny loses house to church

5 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe to hold 'deeper' talks with rich nations over debt

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF's 'Lady of Steel' vows to humiliate Ziyambi in Zvimba West poll re-run

5 hrs ago | 403 Views

Chamisa Chete Chete uncontested as presidential candidate, nominated

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

'CIO, army seal off rural areas'

5 hrs ago | 545 Views

2 000 vie for CCC Parly seats

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mwonzora ways delimitation report will be thrown out

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mnangagwa commits to create investor-friendly climate

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Bulawayo24 correspondent arrested for extortion

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

'Treasury slowing down Mbudzi project'

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimra commits US$2,4 million to anti-smuggling equipment

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

BCC sweats over staff turnover at 'worst school'

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe among Dubai's target tourism source markets

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Pilot project for technical high schools takes off

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zanu-PF primaries reruns this weekend

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

2 teenagers up for killing colleague

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa spells out election roadmap

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

Chiwenga meets State entities

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

Harare City in US$51m ICT scam

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Beitbridge quarantine centre opens

13 hrs ago | 888 Views

Building Bridges across Borders: World Wide Scholarships Provides Opportunities for International Students to Study Abroad

13 hrs ago | 148 Views

Professor Moyo dismiss Al Jazeera Gold Mafia as 'disjointed thesis'. He too is feeling fallout heat

13 hrs ago | 1297 Views

NSSA pensioners are a forgotten lot

13 hrs ago | 370 Views

Siphosami Malunga and partners are in legal occupation of Esidakeni Farm rules the High Court

16 hrs ago | 617 Views

GOLD MAFIA | Episode 4 – Have The King With You

16 hrs ago | 4439 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Al Jazeera documentary 'lies'

17 hrs ago | 1362 Views

'Motsoaledi's decision to terminate ZEP unfair and irrational'

17 hrs ago | 345 Views

'Home Affairs decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permit is invalid'

17 hrs ago | 1005 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders face irreparable harm'

17 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zimbabwean man killed by SA

17 hrs ago | 790 Views

The Coming BRICS Summit: The ending of US worldwide domination

18 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Bail ruling for aspiring Zanu-PF MP set for tomorrow

19 hrs ago | 269 Views

Jabulani Sibanda joins Mnangagwa praise singers club

19 hrs ago | 892 Views

Sikhala got US$40,000 Parly money against Chamisa's advise?

19 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law's SRC accused of protecting Dynamos

19 hrs ago | 682 Views

Zimbabwean prison breaker re-arrested in SA while targeting game reserve for rhino poaching

19 hrs ago | 380 Views

Chamisa's army savages Hopewell Chin'ono

19 hrs ago | 799 Views

Uebert Angel presses panic button

20 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Mnangagwa gets an official invitation to attend King Charles III coronation

20 hrs ago | 261 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP locked up for fraud, money laundering

20 hrs ago | 331 Views

Police names Easter accident victims

20 hrs ago | 187 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days