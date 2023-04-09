Man kills mum for jinxing manhood

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 34-YEAR-OLD man from Binga in Matabeleland North province who allegedly killed his 67-year-old mother after accusing her of reportedly cursing his manhood has appeared in court charged with murder.Sumayili Juma (34) from Kalima Village was not asked to plead when he appeared before Binga magistrate Urgent Vundla.He was remanded in custody to 21 April and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.Allegations against Juma are that he consulted a prophet who revealed to him that his mother Josephine Njinjwe was bewitching him.It is reported that while his mother was sitting in the kitchen hut with other family members, Juma suddenly got inside wielding an axe.While inside he started accusing his mother of being a witch who was causing his manhood to disappear and reappear after a few minutes.He then axed her several times all over the body and she died on the spot.After committing the callous act, Juma tried to run away but family members and their neighbours pursued him and managed to catch up with him.They tied him with a rope and took him to Kamativi Police Station where a murder charge was filed against him.