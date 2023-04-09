Log assault over sex snub

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 35-YEAR-OLD man from Nyamandlovu in Matabeleland North province was arrested for allegedly hitting a 24-year-old woman with a log as punishment for turning down his sex request.For the offence Mandlenkosi Phiri appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Dambudzo Malanga facing an attempted murder charge.He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 20 April.Appearing for the State, Constance Mathaba told the court that Phiri was in a bar when he met Liness Ngoma and started proposing love to her and at the same time requesting for a quickie but she turned him down.It is alleged that Phiri never gave up as he continued pestering Ngoma who refused to entertain him.At around 11.30pm Ngoma left the bar going home and while on her way, she heard footsteps behind her.When she turned back to check on who was following her, she saw Phiri with his drinking mate who tried to stop her.She refused to stop and took to her heels. Phiri pursued her and when he caught up with her, he struck her with a log while accusing her of insulting him.His drinking mate tried to restrain him but he failed.The court heard that Ngoma cried for help prompting a fellow villager to come to her rescue.The fellow villager managed to stop Phiri from assaulting Ngoma.Ngoma, who sustained bruises as a result of the attack, was rushed to hospital for medical attention.The matter was reported to the police leading to Phiri's arrest.