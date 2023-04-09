Chamisa ally's law firm placed under curatorship for conning client

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Kucaca Phulu's law firm has been placed under curatorship on the orders of the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) for allegedly conning a client of US$26,000 in sale of a fictitious residential stand.The order to place Vundhla-Phulu and Partners under curatorship was issued in Harare three weeks ago.Under curatorship, the Bulawayo law firm ceases operating, with Vonani Mojoko appointed curator to manage its activities.The firm got into trouble after 41-year-old Doreen Vundhla, wife to the Nkulumane MP, allegedly conned one Innocent Makope, a client, through sale of a residential stand that did not belong to her.The alleged incident happened 10 October 2018.It is alleged that sometime in 2018, Makope bought a house and engaged Vundhla's services in processing some paperwork towards change of ownership.After noticing that Makope had interest in purchasing properties, Vundhla allegedly told him she was also selling a stand in Sunninghill suburb for US$30,000, a charge she later reduced to US$26,000.Makope proceeded to view the stand which he got satisfied with.He then transacted an amount of RTGS40,000 after the two had agreed was equivalent to US$26,000 at the time.After payment, Makope followed up on paperwork with Vundhla but could not receive the document.He was shocked to hear the stand which he had purchased was no longer available with Vundhla now promising to find a replacement for him.She did not fulfil the promise up to date.The law firm is also into more financial distress arising from unpaid Zimdef rentals and is set to auction moveable property which comprises 6 officer desks, 10 office chairs, canon printer, LG computer set, steel filling cabinet, 3 wooden filling cabinets, and a 4 Pce L/Suite.The auction has been set for 14 April in Bulawayo.