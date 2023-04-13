Eswatini Air flies into Zimbabwe

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe of Friday welcomed Eswatini Air's maiden flight into the country with the jet landing at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at 11:50 am.Eswatini Air, which is under Royal Eswatini National Corporation, will fly into Harare four times a week, making it possible for both nationals to fly directly between Mbabane and Zimbabwe's capital city.The air service will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from King Mswati III International Airport to Harare.The airliner will operate two 50-seater Embraer ERJ145 aircrafts.Airport Company of Zimbabwe's CEO Tawanda Gusha said the addition of Eswatini Air into the country's airspace will boost tourism and increase connectivity between the two SADC countries."Eswatini Air is launching flights today (Friday) between Mbabane and Harare and this is improving the country's connectivity with the Southern African Development region."This is also a show of confidence in the country's policy on open skies and the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market."The route provides tourists and business travellers a wider choice for travel in Southern Africa and beyond."Last month, the airline also launched flights from King Mswati III International Airport to Johannesburg and provides two flights a day.By flying into Zimbabwe, Eswatini Air joins British Airways, RwandAir, Emirates, Ethiopian Airlines, and South African Airways.