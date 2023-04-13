Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Eswatini Air flies into Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe of Friday welcomed Eswatini Air's maiden flight into the country with the jet landing at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at 11:50 am.

Eswatini Air, which is under Royal Eswatini National Corporation, will fly into Harare four times a week, making it possible for both nationals to fly directly between Mbabane and Zimbabwe's capital city.

The air service will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from King Mswati III International Airport to Harare.

The airliner will operate two 50-seater Embraer ERJ145 aircrafts.

Airport Company of Zimbabwe's CEO Tawanda Gusha said the addition of Eswatini Air into the country's airspace will boost tourism and increase connectivity between the two SADC countries.

"Eswatini Air is launching flights today (Friday) between Mbabane and Harare and this is improving the country's connectivity with the Southern African Development region.

"This is also a show of confidence in the country's policy on open skies and the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market.

"The route provides tourists and business travellers a wider choice for travel in Southern Africa and beyond."

Last month, the airline also launched flights from King Mswati III International Airport to Johannesburg and provides two flights a day.

By flying into Zimbabwe, Eswatini Air joins British Airways, RwandAir, Emirates, Ethiopian Airlines, and South African Airways.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Eswatini, #Air, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Man pulls gun on wife, fires shot into air

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwean wonder-kid signs first professional contract at Feyenoord

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia in border impasse

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

How Zanu-PF frustrated supporters

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

UK miner discovers rare earth elements at Kamativi

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimdollar plunges 53%

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwean minister sweats over idle platinum miner

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Corrupt US$400m deal morphs into political fix

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Gold dealer Ewan MacMillan makes racial slur against Mnangagwa's ambassador

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

ZB bank guard loses pistol

8 hrs ago | 626 Views

Access Forex loses US$260K while 'laundering' money

10 hrs ago | 1511 Views

North Korea Tests New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

14 hrs ago | 574 Views

Chamisa ally's law firm placed under curatorship for conning client

15 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Zimbabwe mulls joining Russia, China under BRICS

15 hrs ago | 1838 Views

Log assault over sex snub

15 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Man kills mum for jinxing manhood

15 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Berita clinches European deal

15 hrs ago | 503 Views

Man sets neighbour's hut on fire

15 hrs ago | 504 Views

Bulawayo's worst secondary school named

15 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Granny loses house to church

15 hrs ago | 838 Views

Zimbabwe to hold 'deeper' talks with rich nations over debt

15 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zanu-PF's 'Lady of Steel' vows to humiliate Ziyambi in Zvimba West poll re-run

15 hrs ago | 643 Views

Chamisa Chete Chete uncontested as presidential candidate, nominated

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

'CIO, army seal off rural areas'

15 hrs ago | 854 Views

2 000 vie for CCC Parly seats

15 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mwonzora ways delimitation report will be thrown out

15 hrs ago | 428 Views

Mnangagwa commits to create investor-friendly climate

15 hrs ago | 84 Views

'Treasury slowing down Mbudzi project'

15 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimra commits US$2,4 million to anti-smuggling equipment

15 hrs ago | 71 Views

BCC sweats over staff turnover at 'worst school'

15 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe among Dubai's target tourism source markets

15 hrs ago | 85 Views

Pilot project for technical high schools takes off

15 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zanu-PF primaries reruns this weekend

15 hrs ago | 148 Views

2 teenagers up for killing colleague

15 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa spells out election roadmap

15 hrs ago | 346 Views

Chiwenga meets State entities

15 hrs ago | 111 Views

Harare City in US$51m ICT scam

15 hrs ago | 152 Views

Beitbridge quarantine centre opens

23 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Building Bridges across Borders: World Wide Scholarships Provides Opportunities for International Students to Study Abroad

23 hrs ago | 199 Views

Professor Moyo dismiss Al Jazeera Gold Mafia as 'disjointed thesis'. He too is feeling fallout heat

23 hrs ago | 1706 Views

NSSA pensioners are a forgotten lot

23 hrs ago | 412 Views

Siphosami Malunga and partners are in legal occupation of Esidakeni Farm rules the High Court

13 Apr 2023 at 20:41hrs | 705 Views

GOLD MAFIA | Episode 4 – Have The King With You

13 Apr 2023 at 20:26hrs | 5094 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Al Jazeera documentary 'lies'

13 Apr 2023 at 20:00hrs | 1535 Views

'Motsoaledi's decision to terminate ZEP unfair and irrational'

13 Apr 2023 at 19:53hrs | 412 Views

'Home Affairs decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permit is invalid'

13 Apr 2023 at 19:40hrs | 1219 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders face irreparable harm'

13 Apr 2023 at 19:40hrs | 576 Views

Zimbabwean man killed by SA

13 Apr 2023 at 19:15hrs | 894 Views

The Coming BRICS Summit: The ending of US worldwide domination

13 Apr 2023 at 18:50hrs | 1570 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days