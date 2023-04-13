Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

How Zanu-PF frustrated supporters

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A NEW voting system used in the ruling Zanu-PF's recent primaries left many supporters disillusioned, the Zimbabwe Independent can reveal.

Zanu-PF insiders said many supporters were turned away because their names did not appear on cell registers.

The system, which centred around verified cell registers provided by the party's security and commissariat departments, did not allow supporters not appearing on its national register to participate.

Zanu-PF insisted on cell-based registers to gauge how people would vote in general elections set for August.

The Independent understands that members participated during a cell and village building and verification exercise held before the primaries.

But they found their names not appearing on registers sent from the party headquarters in Harare during polling.

Before the internal poll, Zanu-PF's commissariat department head, Mike Bimha, said the party had 87 000 cells.

But insiders said the verification exercise was affected by irregularities as the 87 000 cells would translate to about 4,4 million members who would vote for Zanu-PF, they said.

Zanu-PF treasurer general Patrick Chinamasa said before the internal polls that the party had printed 23 million ballot papers.

But it has emerged that the number of members who participated in the election did not go beyond two million.

Sources told the Zimbabwe Independent that while most dissatisfied supporters blamed affiliates, Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ) and Heritage Trust, for chaotic primary polls, the party itself had failed to understand the dynamics.

"If you remember well the party had a cell and village verification and building exercise just before the primary elections and members of these structures were expected to be part of the internal polls," sources said.

"However, the commissariat and security departments, in a bid to verify the numbers of supporters and members who would vote for Mnangagwa, distributed cell registers that were being used in the elections," they added.

They said genuinely registered Zanu-PF members were turned away when their names were only found on cell registers that had not been verified.

The sources added: "Yes, members had been registered during the verification exercise but after failing to produce voter registration slips or confirmation, their names were not on the Electoral College."

This led to chaotic scenes in most voting centres, they said.

"Some candidates also raised queries on the registers but the members' names could have been there in their counter-books, for example, but there were particular cell registers that had been verified and distributed from head office."

The sources also revealed that the voting system also ended up being susceptible to manipulation.

Losing candidates and their supporters especially blamed FAZ and Heritage Trust for destroying the party's support base.

The sources said while Mnangagwa has ring-fenced his campaign on these structures, some supporters were clamouring for the way Zanu-PF used to conduct their internal polls.

"FAZ and Heritage structures have caused a lot of mayhem in Zanu-PF with conservative members and leaders raising their concerns with their activities," the sources told the Independent.

"These structures are a way of ensuring that supporters are whipped to vote for Mnangagwa to secure an emphatic vote for the president. But some feel they are abandoning other candidates. FAZ and Heritage have been working for Mnangagwa for a long time and there are candidates including some members who feel they are also subverting other structures."

The FAZ and Heritage structures have been linked to the country's intelligence and security forces.

They have been a source of furore, with members blaming them for the chaos that rocked party polls.

They have been responsible for the programmes propping up Mnangagwa's campaign, including distribution of inputs and other programmes that are used as campaign tools.

The FAZ and Heritage structures have also been blamed for manipulating systems for candidates who are not favoured by the Zanu-PF leadership.

Responding to the reports yesterday, party spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa said primary elections went ‘very well'.

"No system of governance can (better than) the one person one vote system. That's why President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa opted to do exactly that primary election exercise," he said.

"The party worked with the reality of population in statistical discipline as opposed to the algorithm statistics of ghost sampling."

Mutsvangwa also dismissed the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)'s candidate selection system.

"This is a far cry from the ghost polls of the biased Brenthurst Foundation and Tendai Biti. The open voting exercise is in direct contrast to the Mafioso–style, cultish candidate hand picking by the one-man show of (Nelson) Chamisa. CCC jettisons popular democratic norms to the chagrin and embarrassment of his sponsors of the West," he said.

CCC did not respond to Mutsvangwa's claims.

Source - the independent

Comments


Must Read

Man pulls gun on wife, fires shot into air

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwean wonder-kid signs first professional contract at Feyenoord

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia in border impasse

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

UK miner discovers rare earth elements at Kamativi

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zimdollar plunges 53%

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zimbabwean minister sweats over idle platinum miner

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Corrupt US$400m deal morphs into political fix

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Eswatini Air flies into Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Gold dealer Ewan MacMillan makes racial slur against Mnangagwa's ambassador

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

ZB bank guard loses pistol

8 hrs ago | 626 Views

Access Forex loses US$260K while 'laundering' money

10 hrs ago | 1511 Views

North Korea Tests New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

14 hrs ago | 575 Views

Chamisa ally's law firm placed under curatorship for conning client

15 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Zimbabwe mulls joining Russia, China under BRICS

15 hrs ago | 1843 Views

Log assault over sex snub

15 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Man kills mum for jinxing manhood

15 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Berita clinches European deal

15 hrs ago | 504 Views

Man sets neighbour's hut on fire

15 hrs ago | 505 Views

Bulawayo's worst secondary school named

15 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Granny loses house to church

15 hrs ago | 840 Views

Zimbabwe to hold 'deeper' talks with rich nations over debt

15 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zanu-PF's 'Lady of Steel' vows to humiliate Ziyambi in Zvimba West poll re-run

15 hrs ago | 645 Views

Chamisa Chete Chete uncontested as presidential candidate, nominated

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

'CIO, army seal off rural areas'

15 hrs ago | 855 Views

2 000 vie for CCC Parly seats

15 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mwonzora ways delimitation report will be thrown out

15 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mnangagwa commits to create investor-friendly climate

15 hrs ago | 84 Views

'Treasury slowing down Mbudzi project'

15 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimra commits US$2,4 million to anti-smuggling equipment

15 hrs ago | 71 Views

BCC sweats over staff turnover at 'worst school'

15 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe among Dubai's target tourism source markets

15 hrs ago | 85 Views

Pilot project for technical high schools takes off

15 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zanu-PF primaries reruns this weekend

15 hrs ago | 148 Views

2 teenagers up for killing colleague

15 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa spells out election roadmap

15 hrs ago | 346 Views

Chiwenga meets State entities

15 hrs ago | 111 Views

Harare City in US$51m ICT scam

15 hrs ago | 152 Views

Beitbridge quarantine centre opens

23 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Building Bridges across Borders: World Wide Scholarships Provides Opportunities for International Students to Study Abroad

23 hrs ago | 199 Views

Professor Moyo dismiss Al Jazeera Gold Mafia as 'disjointed thesis'. He too is feeling fallout heat

23 hrs ago | 1708 Views

NSSA pensioners are a forgotten lot

23 hrs ago | 412 Views

Siphosami Malunga and partners are in legal occupation of Esidakeni Farm rules the High Court

13 Apr 2023 at 20:41hrs | 705 Views

GOLD MAFIA | Episode 4 – Have The King With You

13 Apr 2023 at 20:26hrs | 5096 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Al Jazeera documentary 'lies'

13 Apr 2023 at 20:00hrs | 1535 Views

'Motsoaledi's decision to terminate ZEP unfair and irrational'

13 Apr 2023 at 19:53hrs | 413 Views

'Home Affairs decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permit is invalid'

13 Apr 2023 at 19:40hrs | 1219 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders face irreparable harm'

13 Apr 2023 at 19:40hrs | 576 Views

Zimbabwean man killed by SA

13 Apr 2023 at 19:15hrs | 894 Views

The Coming BRICS Summit: The ending of US worldwide domination

13 Apr 2023 at 18:50hrs | 1571 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days