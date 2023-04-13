Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe, Zambia in border impasse

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE and Zambia have directed the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) to mediate in negotiations which would lead to a clear demarcation of the two countries' border line on Lake Kariba's waters, the Zimbabwe Independent can report.

ZRA is a bi-national organisation mandated by the two countries to contribute to the economic, industrial, and social development by obtaining the greatest possible benefits from the natural advantages offered by the waters of the Zambezi River.

The two countries share a boundary on Lake Kariba, which is not clearly demarcated in many places because of the vastness of the 300-kilometre-long water body.

The lack of clear delimitation marks on the Lake's waters has for decades led to the arrest of fishermen and other citizens for alleged transgression by the other.

But in spite of the clear weaknesses that Harare and Lusaka have failed to address in over six decades, courts in both countries have been heavy handed to those caught on the ‘wrong side of the law'.

Heavy penalties have been given to fishermen, most of whom would be working without intention to illegally cross the border.

However, the lake is also rife with armies of poachers taking advantage of the wide waters to kill animals and trade in ivory.

Fish poachers have also been arrested.

But during a tour of the Zambezi Basin last week, officials confirmed that ZRA would mediate talks over the border crisis.

The ZRA-led negotiations will be part of the transboundary water management systems under the Protocol on Shared Watercourses in the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), the Zimbabwe Independent was told.

The protocol aims to foster closer cooperation among Sadc member States for the protection, management and use of shared watercourses in the region.

Speaking during the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) experiential tour of Lake Kariba in Siavonga, Zambia, ZRA chief executive officer Munyaradzi Munodawafa also shared insights into how the agency would tackle the problem.

"In some of our activities, ZRA has been asked by authorities in Zimbabwe and Zambia to assist in identifying border  lines between the two countries," Munodawafa said.

"We are working with the two countries' surveyors general's offices in re-affirming the borders along Lake Kariba so that they resolve disputes associated with each other's citizens who are arrested along the dam," he added.

Zimbabwe's surveyor general Edwin Guvaza also confirmed that work on the programme was underway.

He said the two neighbouring countries were in the process of reaffirming their common international boundary, under the auspices of the African Union Border Programme.

"The working relationship between the two sister countries is cordial as far as the reaffirmation exercise of the common boundary is concerned and medium filum of the Zambezi River is the boundary between the two countries, except along segments where we do have islands featuring along the river, especially around the Victoria Falls segment and along Lake Kariba," Guvaza said.

"In that regard, we have agreed with our counterparts to physically mark the boundary along Lake Kariba to make the boundary conspicuous, by establishing floating buoys fixed along the boundary. This will enhance fishing activities along the Lake in both countries, to guide fishermen as they carry out their activities on the lake.

"As it stands, it is difficult for the fishermen to identify where the boundary is, hence territorial encroachments are bound to happen."

Lake Kariba is known for its big kapenta fishing industry, where over 1 000 rigs operate on both sides.

But the arrest of fishermen on both sides of the border have been the highlight of a problem that has taken decades to resolve.

The lake was completed during the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland in 1957. Arrested fisherman have been arraigned before the courts and jailed, accused of trespassing and poaching on either side of the boundary.

The boundary impasse between the two countries has also stretched up north, including territories and islands claimed by both Zimbabwe and Zambia in the Victoria Falls area.

Statistics on fish output have generally been poor since 2000, although production is estimated to be about 10 500 tonnes per year.

Zimbabwe is also reportedly engaged in a border demarcation row with Botswana over Kazungula, which has resulted in high-powered delegations from both countries holding an urgent meeting recently to resolve the impasse.

At the heart of the Zim dispute lies a border beacon code-named (BB842), which sources say Botswana is claiming that it is pegged "on a wrong position."

In December last year, lands, agriculture, fisheries, water, and rural development minister Anxious Masuka met with Botswana's land management, water, and sanitation services minister Kefentse Mzwinial as part of efforts to iron out the misunderstanding.


Source - the independent

Comments


Must Read

Man pulls gun on wife, fires shot into air

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimbabwean wonder-kid signs first professional contract at Feyenoord

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

How Zanu-PF frustrated supporters

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

UK miner discovers rare earth elements at Kamativi

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimdollar plunges 53%

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwean minister sweats over idle platinum miner

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Corrupt US$400m deal morphs into political fix

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Eswatini Air flies into Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Gold dealer Ewan MacMillan makes racial slur against Mnangagwa's ambassador

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

ZB bank guard loses pistol

8 hrs ago | 626 Views

Access Forex loses US$260K while 'laundering' money

10 hrs ago | 1514 Views

North Korea Tests New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

15 hrs ago | 576 Views

Chamisa ally's law firm placed under curatorship for conning client

15 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Zimbabwe mulls joining Russia, China under BRICS

15 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Log assault over sex snub

15 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Man kills mum for jinxing manhood

15 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Berita clinches European deal

15 hrs ago | 504 Views

Man sets neighbour's hut on fire

15 hrs ago | 505 Views

Bulawayo's worst secondary school named

15 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Granny loses house to church

15 hrs ago | 841 Views

Zimbabwe to hold 'deeper' talks with rich nations over debt

15 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zanu-PF's 'Lady of Steel' vows to humiliate Ziyambi in Zvimba West poll re-run

15 hrs ago | 646 Views

Chamisa Chete Chete uncontested as presidential candidate, nominated

15 hrs ago | 573 Views

'CIO, army seal off rural areas'

15 hrs ago | 857 Views

2 000 vie for CCC Parly seats

15 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mwonzora ways delimitation report will be thrown out

15 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mnangagwa commits to create investor-friendly climate

15 hrs ago | 84 Views

'Treasury slowing down Mbudzi project'

15 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimra commits US$2,4 million to anti-smuggling equipment

15 hrs ago | 71 Views

BCC sweats over staff turnover at 'worst school'

15 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe among Dubai's target tourism source markets

15 hrs ago | 85 Views

Pilot project for technical high schools takes off

15 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zanu-PF primaries reruns this weekend

15 hrs ago | 148 Views

2 teenagers up for killing colleague

15 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa spells out election roadmap

15 hrs ago | 347 Views

Chiwenga meets State entities

15 hrs ago | 111 Views

Harare City in US$51m ICT scam

15 hrs ago | 153 Views

Beitbridge quarantine centre opens

23 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Building Bridges across Borders: World Wide Scholarships Provides Opportunities for International Students to Study Abroad

23 hrs ago | 199 Views

Professor Moyo dismiss Al Jazeera Gold Mafia as 'disjointed thesis'. He too is feeling fallout heat

23 hrs ago | 1712 Views

NSSA pensioners are a forgotten lot

23 hrs ago | 413 Views

Siphosami Malunga and partners are in legal occupation of Esidakeni Farm rules the High Court

13 Apr 2023 at 20:41hrs | 705 Views

GOLD MAFIA | Episode 4 – Have The King With You

13 Apr 2023 at 20:26hrs | 5103 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Al Jazeera documentary 'lies'

13 Apr 2023 at 20:00hrs | 1535 Views

'Motsoaledi's decision to terminate ZEP unfair and irrational'

13 Apr 2023 at 19:53hrs | 415 Views

'Home Affairs decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permit is invalid'

13 Apr 2023 at 19:40hrs | 1222 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders face irreparable harm'

13 Apr 2023 at 19:40hrs | 576 Views

Zimbabwean man killed by SA

13 Apr 2023 at 19:15hrs | 896 Views

The Coming BRICS Summit: The ending of US worldwide domination

13 Apr 2023 at 18:50hrs | 1571 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days