Zimbabwean wonder-kid signs first professional contract at Feyenoord

Matthew Mparaganda has signed his first professional contract with Dutch top-flight club Feyenoord.The 15-year-old defender of Feyenoord Under 16 signed a three-year contract under which will link him with the club until mid-2026."It's a special day for me," the youngster said after the signing of the contract."Not many footballers can say that they signed a contract at the age of 15. The fact that I was able to do this in front of my parents and family at Feyenoord makes me very proud."My goal is to eventually reach Feyenoord 1. But until then I have to develop myself as well as possible within Feyenoord Academy."Head of Academy Rini Coolen added: "Matthew is an excellent example of a player who, because of his good mentality, does everything every day to become a better footballer."As a modern left wing defender, Matthew puts a lot of energy into training and matches and also has the necessary physical conditions. He can also easily handle different game systems. Signing his first contract is a wonderful reward for him."Mparaganda joined Feyenoord Academy in 2018, and rose through the ranks and is currently with the Under 16.He made his Netherlands Under 15 debut last month in a friendly match against Belgium.The defender still qualifies to play for Zimbabwe through his parents who are from the Southern African country.