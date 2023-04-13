Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man pulls gun on wife, fires shot into air

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Mutare have arrested a 38 year old man for unlawful possession of a firearm after he threatened to kill his wife following a misunderstanding.

In a statement, the police said they arrested Blessing Mavaraidzo for illegal gun possession after he discharged a shot into the air during a domestic dispute.

The authorities said they were yet to ascertain the cause of the scuffle but had recovered a pistol and some ammunition.

"On Monday April 10, police in Mutare acted on a tip-off and arrested Blessing Mavaraidzo for unlawful possession of a firearm.

"The suspect had threatened his wife and fired a shot in the air after a misunderstanding over an unknown issue. Police recovered a Blow FN 92 Pistol loaded with a magazine of three rounds and one spent cartridge," read the statement.

Meanwhile, Police in Glendale arrested a security guard after he lost his gun at a bus termini.

"On Sunday April 9, police in Glendale arrested Edwin Tafi for failure to secure a firearm. The suspect, who is a security guard, allegedly lost a browning pistol loaded with a magazine of five rounds at Tsungubvi bus termini," police said.

The authorities said the pistol has since been recovered.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Gun, #Wife, #Fire

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean wonder-kid signs first professional contract at Feyenoord

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia in border impasse

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

How Zanu-PF frustrated supporters

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

UK miner discovers rare earth elements at Kamativi

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimdollar plunges 53%

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwean minister sweats over idle platinum miner

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Corrupt US$400m deal morphs into political fix

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Eswatini Air flies into Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Gold dealer Ewan MacMillan makes racial slur against Mnangagwa's ambassador

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

ZB bank guard loses pistol

8 hrs ago | 626 Views

Access Forex loses US$260K while 'laundering' money

10 hrs ago | 1509 Views

North Korea Tests New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

14 hrs ago | 574 Views

Chamisa ally's law firm placed under curatorship for conning client

15 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Zimbabwe mulls joining Russia, China under BRICS

15 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Log assault over sex snub

15 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Man kills mum for jinxing manhood

15 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Berita clinches European deal

15 hrs ago | 503 Views

Man sets neighbour's hut on fire

15 hrs ago | 504 Views

Bulawayo's worst secondary school named

15 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Granny loses house to church

15 hrs ago | 837 Views

Zimbabwe to hold 'deeper' talks with rich nations over debt

15 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zanu-PF's 'Lady of Steel' vows to humiliate Ziyambi in Zvimba West poll re-run

15 hrs ago | 643 Views

Chamisa Chete Chete uncontested as presidential candidate, nominated

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

'CIO, army seal off rural areas'

15 hrs ago | 854 Views

2 000 vie for CCC Parly seats

15 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mwonzora ways delimitation report will be thrown out

15 hrs ago | 428 Views

Mnangagwa commits to create investor-friendly climate

15 hrs ago | 84 Views

'Treasury slowing down Mbudzi project'

15 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimra commits US$2,4 million to anti-smuggling equipment

15 hrs ago | 71 Views

BCC sweats over staff turnover at 'worst school'

15 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe among Dubai's target tourism source markets

15 hrs ago | 85 Views

Pilot project for technical high schools takes off

15 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zanu-PF primaries reruns this weekend

15 hrs ago | 148 Views

2 teenagers up for killing colleague

15 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa spells out election roadmap

15 hrs ago | 346 Views

Chiwenga meets State entities

15 hrs ago | 111 Views

Harare City in US$51m ICT scam

15 hrs ago | 152 Views

Beitbridge quarantine centre opens

23 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Building Bridges across Borders: World Wide Scholarships Provides Opportunities for International Students to Study Abroad

23 hrs ago | 199 Views

Professor Moyo dismiss Al Jazeera Gold Mafia as 'disjointed thesis'. He too is feeling fallout heat

23 hrs ago | 1706 Views

NSSA pensioners are a forgotten lot

23 hrs ago | 412 Views

Siphosami Malunga and partners are in legal occupation of Esidakeni Farm rules the High Court

13 Apr 2023 at 20:41hrs | 705 Views

GOLD MAFIA | Episode 4 – Have The King With You

13 Apr 2023 at 20:26hrs | 5093 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Al Jazeera documentary 'lies'

13 Apr 2023 at 20:00hrs | 1535 Views

'Motsoaledi's decision to terminate ZEP unfair and irrational'

13 Apr 2023 at 19:53hrs | 412 Views

'Home Affairs decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permit is invalid'

13 Apr 2023 at 19:40hrs | 1218 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders face irreparable harm'

13 Apr 2023 at 19:40hrs | 576 Views

Zimbabwean man killed by SA

13 Apr 2023 at 19:15hrs | 894 Views

The Coming BRICS Summit: The ending of US worldwide domination

13 Apr 2023 at 18:50hrs | 1570 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days