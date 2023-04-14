Ex-CIO boss accused of rape interrogated

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE former Central Intelligence Organisation director of economics, who is being accused of raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter, was put to his defence after his application for discharge at the close of State case was dismissed.While testifying in his defence, he denied the offence and claimed that the minor was misbehaving and could have been deflowered by a boy next door.A medical affidavit confirmed that the minor was penetrated but the former spy denied the offence saying the claim was falsified to have him lose his property."The medical affidavit say penetration was highlighted, what is your comment," his lawyer, Tazorora Musarurwa asked him."The medical affidavit indicates (that) but it wasn't by me. Before we came to this the child was misbehaving and her mother confiscated her phone and she found a diary under her pillow. From those two issues the mother has an idea who (deflowered her," he responded.He said his step children did not like him to a point where they would not even open the door for him.Magistrate Estere Chivasa postponed the matter to April 17 for continuation of trial.Three witnesses have already testified in the matter.