2 die in Binga bus crash

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TWO people died and 22 others were injured after a Binga-bound bus crashed in Kamativi on 14 April.

Without giving much detail, Police tweeted that the accident occurred around 1pm at the 50 kilometre peg along the Lubimbi-Kariyangwe Road, Kamativi.

During the week, Police reported that a total of 30 people died in 288 road accidents recorded over the 2023 Easter Holiday, compared to 72 who died in 264 accidents during the same period in 2022.

In a statement, on 12 April national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, although fewer people died this year, police are concerned about how motorists seem to be ignoring road safety measures, especially during holidays, which leads to people being involved in accidents.

He urged motorists to be more careful on the roads.

Asst Comm Nyathi said of the 288 accidents recorded this year, 16 had fatalities, while from last year's 264 accidents 32 were fatal.

The number of people injured also slightly reduced as 153 injuries were recorded while last year 202 injuries were recorded.

He advised motorists to be responsible on the roads as the country is approaching the Independence Day holiday on 18 April.

Source - chronicle
