Mnangagwa to preside over installation of new Chief Maduna

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE rich history and culture of the people of Godlwayo in Insiza, Matabeleland South, will be celebrated today as President Mnangagwa presides over the installation of Mr Dambisamahubo Mafu as the new Chief Maduna.

The ceremony will honour the legacy of Chief Maduna I, who led the Godlwayo military regiment and resisted colonial subjugation.

Mr Mafu has been acting Chief Maduna following the death of his father Chief Vezi Maduna Mafu in February 2021.

The excitement was palpable yesterday as villagers had already started gathering at Dekezi High School in Filabusi, the venue to ensure that the event lives up to its historical significance. Some of the wards in the region brought cows to contribute to the festivities, making it a memorable occasion for everyone involved.

President Mnangagwa yesterday revealed that the late Chief Vezi Maduna Mafu was his personal friend and it was befitting that he attends the installation ceremony of his son Mr Dambisamahubo Maduna tomorrow in Filabusi, Insiza District, Matabeleland South province. He said this while addressing scores of Zanu-PF party supporters who had thronged Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, just after he had landed.

In his brief address, President Mnangagwa, flanked by Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial chairperson Jabulani Sibanda and the Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube said he would travel to Filabusi to be part of the installation ceremony.

"I'm going there because his father was my personal friend. So, it's befitting for me to be there tomorrow. The Vice President General (Retired) Constantino Chiwenga is married there. So singaba khwenyana thina.

"I would like to thank the leadership, your chairman, Sibanda for organising you to come and receive me. I'm very, very grateful and thank you for coming to receive me," said President Mnangagwa.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland South spokesperson and chief coordinator of the ceremony, Malachi Nkomo, expressed his excitement, stating that everyone is eagerly looking forward to the installation of their new chief.

"As you can see, everyone is excited for the installation of our chief. Wherever you go, the Godlwayo clan is well known and respected and one thing that makes it special is that the President will be here, something that has never been done before. Everything is set and in order and what is left is for our President and Chief to take to the stage and get the ceremony up and running. We can't wait," said Nkomo.

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Abednego Ncube said:

"We are already in Insiza, preparing for the chief's installation ceremony which will be held tomorrow (today). Yes, the President will be our guest and will preside over the installation ceremony. The community is already excited about the event," said Minister Ncube.

The installation of Mr Dambisamahubo Mafu as the new Chief Maduna is significant in uniting the community and ensuring the continuation of the rich cultural heritage of the people. Mr Mafu has a long history of activism and community service. He has worked tirelessly to promote the welfare of the people of Godlwayo, especially in the areas of education, health, and economic development. The chief attended Mkwabeni Primary School and was classmates with Nkomo before going to Mkwabeni Secondary School. For his A' Level, he went to Matopo High School before enrolling at the Hillside Teachers' College.

The ceremony will feature traditional dances, songs, and other cultural activities. The installation of Mr Mafu as the new Chief Maduna marks a new chapter in the history of the people of Godlwayo, one that promises to be filled with hope, unity, and progress. The people of Godlwayo have a unique cultural heritage that is recognised throughout Zimbabwe. The community is known for their vibrant music, dance, and storytelling traditions, which have been passed down from generation to generation. The ceremony to install Mr Mafu as the new Chief Maduna will be a celebration of these traditions.

President Mnangagwa's attendance at the ceremony underscores the importance of the event for the people of Godlwayo and the nation as a whole. His presence is expected to boost the morale of the community and signal his commitment to supporting the development of rural communities in Zimbabwe.

Local Government and Public Works communication and advocacy director Mr Gabriel Masvora said President Mnangagwa uses his discretion to preside over a chief's installation as he was the appointing authority. He said it is not the first time for President Mnangagwa to preside over the installation of a chief.

"Yes, His Excellency, President Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour at Chief Maduna installation in Filabusi. It must be noted that His Excellency is the appointing authority of all chiefs in the country and uses his discretion which ones to physically attend. Last year he attended the installation of Chief Muzabani," he said.

The installation of Mr Mafu as the new Chief Maduna is also significant for the future of the Godlwayo community. As a highly respected and experienced leader, Mr Mafu is expected to work closely with other community leaders to address the various challenges facing the people of Godlwayo, including poverty, health, education, and infrastructure development.

Source - chronicle

