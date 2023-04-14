SA High Court reserves ruling in Zimbabwe Exemption Permit case

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A full bench in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has reserved its ruling in the African Amity and the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders Association's application for a notice to amend the relief sought in its challenge of Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi's decision to terminate the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP).The applicants were expected to argue their main application against the Minister's decision before the virtual court.However, counsel on behalf of the applicant, Advocate Simba Chitando brought an application to formally amend their notice of motion which seeks permanent residency for ZEP holders.The ZEP is a special permit issued in terms of the Immigration Act, that currently allows almost 180 000 permit holders and their dependents temporary legal status to live, work and study in South Africa.It was introduced by the South African government in 2009 to cope with the influx of Zimbabwean nationals fleeing the political and economic instability in the neighbouring country.Presiding Officer Justice Colleen Collis explains."We have concluded during our brief adjournment that in order to do justice to the merits of this application as well as the importance of the application to the parties concerned and the urgency of this application that it would be prudent rather to reserve our ruling. We are aware that the litigants before court, would want to have finalisation of their pending application before the 30th of June 2023 so we will have that in mind."