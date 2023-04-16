Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man dumps own baby at police station

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A MABVUKU man was last week arraigned before magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing allegations of deliberately supplying false information to the police.

Muchazepi Samunderu (31), who was remanded in custody pending a bail hearing, allegedly told the police that he had picked up an abandoned baby, yet the baby belonged to him.

Allegations are that sometime at the end of February 2020, the accused's wife was deployed to work in Zvishavane.

She left their one-year-and eight-months-old baby girl in the custody of the accused who neglected and ill-treated the child by taking the baby from one relative to another.

The accused also took the child to his friends, but the arrangement failed and during the same month, the accused decided to abandon the child.

He packed the child's bags and took the child to Zimbabwe Republic Police Ruwa where he made a false reportthat he had picked an abandoned baby.

He then handed over the child and her bag of clothes to the police.  In April 2020, the mother returned and asked the accused about the whereabouts of the child.

The accused indicated that the child was with relatives.

The mother continued to ask questions, but the child could not be located.

The matter was reported to the police who unearthed what had transpired, leading to the accused's arrest.

Source - Newsday
More on: #Dump, #Police, #Station

Comments


Must Read

'Uneducated' politicians to be locked out of Zimbabwe councils

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mnangagwa allies humiliated

3 hrs ago | 994 Views

2 CCC veteran MPs walks away from Chamisa?

3 hrs ago | 1165 Views

2 die in bus accident

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Without churches, Zanu-PF will not win polls, says Cleric

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zimbabwe invites more airlines to Kariba

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Fifa delegation to meet Kamambo?

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Fringe political outfit holds primary elections, congress

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa should thank us, says Polad

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Mangudya to face Parly grilling

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Bogus sangomas con bereaving widow

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa makes Dr Masuka a non-constituency MP

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mamombe awaits passport ruling

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Jonathan Moyo lampoons Former Zambian foreign minister over Gold Mafia saga

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zimbabwe bus accident kills 12 passengers

13 hrs ago | 1448 Views

SADC will not let Zanu PF 'continue' rigging elections. After 43 years of shamelessly endorsing rigged elections!

14 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Release the voters roll

14 hrs ago | 494 Views

Uebert Angel should never take Zimbabweans for fools!

14 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Is Zimbabwe a nation of liars and thieves?

14 hrs ago | 560 Views

'I'm working for investor-friendly environment" insist Mnangagwa. Watch again Al Jazeera Gold Mafia. I rest my case!

14 hrs ago | 578 Views

Grace Mugabe accused of smuggling ivory, diamonds without her husband's knowledge

23 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Attempt to dupe political victims backfires

16 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 1343 Views

Bees sting man to death

16 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 954 Views

Thabo Bester's R3,5m Mercedes still stuck in Beitbridge

16 Apr 2023 at 08:57hrs | 1521 Views

Zanu-PF reruns results out tomorrow

16 Apr 2023 at 08:57hrs | 787 Views

Massive staff turnover hits Zimbabwe's National Prosecuting Authority

16 Apr 2023 at 08:56hrs | 561 Views

'Al Jazeera documentary an attempt to sully Zimbabwe'

16 Apr 2023 at 08:55hrs | 1182 Views

Mthuli Ncube now offering free driving lessons

16 Apr 2023 at 08:38hrs | 1161 Views

Mthwakazi says it's not divisive

16 Apr 2023 at 08:38hrs | 333 Views

Ex-ZPRA commander speaks on arrest ordeal

16 Apr 2023 at 08:37hrs | 773 Views

Chief laments village's neglect

16 Apr 2023 at 08:37hrs | 200 Views

Chamisa meets Sadc team over polls

16 Apr 2023 at 08:34hrs | 681 Views

Soldier accused of faking payslips

16 Apr 2023 at 08:33hrs | 266 Views

Man arrested for saying Mnangagwa will lose

16 Apr 2023 at 08:33hrs | 846 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP spends weekend in jail over money laundering

16 Apr 2023 at 08:33hrs | 219 Views

Man fails to pay for child's upkeep

16 Apr 2023 at 08:32hrs | 109 Views

RBZ boss speaks on looming exit

16 Apr 2023 at 08:32hrs | 1985 Views

Auxilia Mnangagwa: A throw back to Grace Mugabe‘s hey day

16 Apr 2023 at 08:31hrs | 467 Views

Man bashed, cheats death over land

16 Apr 2023 at 08:29hrs | 218 Views

Zanu-PF splurges on 210 luxury cars for aspiring MPs

16 Apr 2023 at 08:13hrs | 1102 Views

Pressure Mounts on Mnangagwa Over Gold Mafia

16 Apr 2023 at 08:03hrs | 5121 Views

Psychiatric Hospitals in Zimbabwe Oversubscribed with Drug Addicts

16 Apr 2023 at 07:52hrs | 236 Views

Mthuli Ncube drills 24 boreholes in Cowdray Park

16 Apr 2023 at 07:41hrs | 446 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa installs Chief Maduna

16 Apr 2023 at 07:26hrs | 466 Views

Mnangagwa belongs to same group of chiefs and liberation fighter, Chiwenga says

16 Apr 2023 at 07:15hrs | 704 Views

Woman refuses to breastfeed baby in protest punishing cheating hubby

16 Apr 2023 at 06:44hrs | 460 Views

Zimbabwean wins Two Oceans Marathon

15 Apr 2023 at 21:02hrs | 647 Views

SA High Court reserves ruling in Zimbabwe Exemption Permit case

15 Apr 2023 at 20:59hrs | 10150 Views

Mnangagwa's wife sucked into dirty gold smuggling and laundering scandal

15 Apr 2023 at 20:57hrs | 948 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days