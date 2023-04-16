Man dumps own baby at police station

News / Local

A MABVUKU man was last week arraigned before magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing allegations of deliberately supplying false information to the police.Muchazepi Samunderu (31), who was remanded in custody pending a bail hearing, allegedly told the police that he had picked up an abandoned baby, yet the baby belonged to him.Allegations are that sometime at the end of February 2020, the accused's wife was deployed to work in Zvishavane.She left their one-year-and eight-months-old baby girl in the custody of the accused who neglected and ill-treated the child by taking the baby from one relative to another.The accused also took the child to his friends, but the arrangement failed and during the same month, the accused decided to abandon the child.He packed the child's bags and took the child to Zimbabwe Republic Police Ruwa where he made a false reportthat he had picked an abandoned baby.He then handed over the child and her bag of clothes to the police. In April 2020, the mother returned and asked the accused about the whereabouts of the child.The accused indicated that the child was with relatives.The mother continued to ask questions, but the child could not be located.The matter was reported to the police who unearthed what had transpired, leading to the accused's arrest.