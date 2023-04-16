Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mthuli Ncube, Mangudya to face Parly grilling

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FINANCE minister Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya are expected to face grilling soon from Parliament over allegations that the Central Bank was being used as a conduit for money laundering and other illicit activities.

Members of the Parliament (MPs) have said they will push for answers from the ministers of Finance, Mines and RBZ governor when Parliament reconvenes on May 9.

Public Accounts Committee (Pac) Chairperson Brian Dube said those implicated in the international news channel Al Jazeera's documentary titled Gold Mafia: The Laundering Service will be summoned by Parliament.

"We want all thieves in jail. When we open Parliament, we are calling them so that they give us a ministerial statement, especially the Ministry of mines," Dube said in a telephone interview with NewsDay.

"They should be able to give us answers on what exactly happened and we also want to know what action has been taken on those implicated in the documentary," he added.

Speaking during an interview hosted by Free Talk, legislators who attended the show noted the need for those implicated to be held accountable.

"We are calling the minister of Finance, RBZ, Fidelity Printers, Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe and other individuals who were mentioned in this gold mafia documentary," Pac member Edwin Mushoriwa  and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP for Dzivarasekwa said.

"We need to get to the bottom of this matter and as a public accounts committee member, we are calling them to answer on these allegations when Parliament resumes. We want to give them an opportunity to explain themselves and failure to appear before the committee will confirm that they are guilty."

The Al Jazeera investigation exposed how the Central Bank was allegedly being used to "clean" proceeds of dirty money amounting to several millions of United States dollars. The documentary exposed how well-connected figures were using their links with authorities in government corridors, including the Presidency, to smuggle gold and launder money.

Government initially maintained silence, while fierce Zanu-PF loyalists criticised the expose as propaganda to smear the party and government ahead of this year's elections.

However, the government eventually issued a statement vowing to investigate those implicated in the Gold Mafia exposé.

During the Free Talk discussion, CCC MP for Harare North, Allan Norman Markham said citizens deserved answers.

"Those implicated are all sitting quietly waiting for what the other next episode reveals. They are doing nothing, waiting for the noise to die down and hope something from the election side will cover for them," Markham said.

CCC MP for Warren Park Constituency Shakespeare Hamauswa said these were fertile grounds for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign following continuous incidents of name dropping by his Ambassador-at-large Uebert Madzanire, aka Uebert Angel.

MDC-T Senator Morgen Komichi said Zimbabwe has earned a notorious tag of a gold mafia country.

"It will be better if the Finance ministry gives a statement in Parliament explaining to people what the Gold Mafia is and what action has been taken to make sure that culprits are brought to book," Komichi said.

In an interview with NewsDay, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission spokesperson Thandiwe Mlobane said they are investigating those implicated.

"We are following our mandate and our mandate is to investigate all forms of corruption. That is what we are doing. We are not able to disclose how far we have gone because that jeopardises our investigations," Mlobane said.

Al Jazeera released its last episode of the four-part documentary on Friday which exposes  alleged illicit activities of some top government officials, prophets, pastors, as well as business people said to be profiting from illegal movement of gold deals.

Recently, the RBZ froze assets of four individuals who said they assisted a long-running gold smuggling and money laundering ring.

The four men, all locals, made the statements in the documentary.

Government has been accused of ignoring corruption associated with senior officials within the ruling Zanu-PF party. Critics say corruption is the reason why the country's economy has remained stuck in the doldrums for years.

Source - Newsday
More on: #Mthuli, #Mangudya, #Parly

Comments


Must Read

'Uneducated' politicians to be locked out of Zimbabwe councils

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Mnangagwa allies humiliated

3 hrs ago | 984 Views

2 CCC veteran MPs walks away from Chamisa?

3 hrs ago | 1148 Views

2 die in bus accident

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

Without churches, Zanu-PF will not win polls, says Cleric

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwe invites more airlines to Kariba

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Fifa delegation to meet Kamambo?

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

Fringe political outfit holds primary elections, congress

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa should thank us, says Polad

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Bogus sangomas con bereaving widow

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Man dumps own baby at police station

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa makes Dr Masuka a non-constituency MP

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mamombe awaits passport ruling

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Jonathan Moyo lampoons Former Zambian foreign minister over Gold Mafia saga

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwe bus accident kills 12 passengers

13 hrs ago | 1446 Views

SADC will not let Zanu PF 'continue' rigging elections. After 43 years of shamelessly endorsing rigged elections!

14 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Release the voters roll

14 hrs ago | 494 Views

Uebert Angel should never take Zimbabweans for fools!

14 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Is Zimbabwe a nation of liars and thieves?

14 hrs ago | 560 Views

'I'm working for investor-friendly environment" insist Mnangagwa. Watch again Al Jazeera Gold Mafia. I rest my case!

14 hrs ago | 578 Views

Grace Mugabe accused of smuggling ivory, diamonds without her husband's knowledge

23 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Attempt to dupe political victims backfires

24 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Bees sting man to death

24 hrs ago | 954 Views

Thabo Bester's R3,5m Mercedes still stuck in Beitbridge

16 Apr 2023 at 08:57hrs | 1520 Views

Zanu-PF reruns results out tomorrow

16 Apr 2023 at 08:57hrs | 786 Views

Massive staff turnover hits Zimbabwe's National Prosecuting Authority

16 Apr 2023 at 08:56hrs | 561 Views

'Al Jazeera documentary an attempt to sully Zimbabwe'

16 Apr 2023 at 08:55hrs | 1182 Views

Mthuli Ncube now offering free driving lessons

16 Apr 2023 at 08:38hrs | 1157 Views

Mthwakazi says it's not divisive

16 Apr 2023 at 08:38hrs | 332 Views

Ex-ZPRA commander speaks on arrest ordeal

16 Apr 2023 at 08:37hrs | 772 Views

Chief laments village's neglect

16 Apr 2023 at 08:37hrs | 200 Views

Chamisa meets Sadc team over polls

16 Apr 2023 at 08:34hrs | 681 Views

Soldier accused of faking payslips

16 Apr 2023 at 08:33hrs | 266 Views

Man arrested for saying Mnangagwa will lose

16 Apr 2023 at 08:33hrs | 846 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP spends weekend in jail over money laundering

16 Apr 2023 at 08:33hrs | 219 Views

Man fails to pay for child's upkeep

16 Apr 2023 at 08:32hrs | 108 Views

RBZ boss speaks on looming exit

16 Apr 2023 at 08:32hrs | 1984 Views

Auxilia Mnangagwa: A throw back to Grace Mugabe‘s hey day

16 Apr 2023 at 08:31hrs | 465 Views

Man bashed, cheats death over land

16 Apr 2023 at 08:29hrs | 218 Views

Zanu-PF splurges on 210 luxury cars for aspiring MPs

16 Apr 2023 at 08:13hrs | 1099 Views

Pressure Mounts on Mnangagwa Over Gold Mafia

16 Apr 2023 at 08:03hrs | 5116 Views

Psychiatric Hospitals in Zimbabwe Oversubscribed with Drug Addicts

16 Apr 2023 at 07:52hrs | 236 Views

Mthuli Ncube drills 24 boreholes in Cowdray Park

16 Apr 2023 at 07:41hrs | 444 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa installs Chief Maduna

16 Apr 2023 at 07:26hrs | 466 Views

Mnangagwa belongs to same group of chiefs and liberation fighter, Chiwenga says

16 Apr 2023 at 07:15hrs | 703 Views

Woman refuses to breastfeed baby in protest punishing cheating hubby

16 Apr 2023 at 06:44hrs | 460 Views

Zimbabwean wins Two Oceans Marathon

15 Apr 2023 at 21:02hrs | 647 Views

SA High Court reserves ruling in Zimbabwe Exemption Permit case

15 Apr 2023 at 20:59hrs | 10131 Views

Mnangagwa's wife sucked into dirty gold smuggling and laundering scandal

15 Apr 2023 at 20:57hrs | 947 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days