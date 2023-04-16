Latest News Editor's Choice


Fifa delegation to meet Kamambo?

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) is excited at the prospect of the country's ban being lifted by Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) with the league having been invited to interact with members of the world governing body as well as a Caf delegation that will be in the country this week.

A three-member delegation is expected in the country today on a fact-finding mission to map the way forward following Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa)'s ban from international football in February last year.

The visitors include Sarah Solemane, senior MA Governance Manager, Solomon Mudege, head of development programmes Africa and regional office development manager South Africa, David Fani.

The Fifa ban came after the Sports and Recreation Commission suspended the Felton Kamambo-led board on a myriad of allegations ranging from, but not limited to, abuse of funds and allegations of sexual abuse of female referees; and Fifa frowns on government interference on its affiliates.

That ban was ratified by a Fifa congress in Rwanda last month and the world football governing body has insisted on Kamambo and the members of his board being reinstated, but this week's visit has, however, raised optimism among football stakeholders.

The PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele has welcomed the visit by the Fifa delegation.

"This serves to confirm that as PSL we have been invited to attend a Fifa/Caf mission which will be in Zimbabwe from April 17 to April 19 2023. Our meeting is scheduled for Tuesday April 18 2023. We are excited as the PSL that we have the privilege of meeting the Fifa/Caf delegation. All the club chairpersons who are the governors for the PSL have been invited and have confirmed their attendance," Ndebele said.

Ndebele pointed out that this is a vital meeting towards Zimbabwe returning to international football.

"This is an important meeting. We are excited and looking forward to positive engagement with the Fifa/Caf mission so that we re-engage and get our football back on track. It is our hope that we will have a positive input for us to then get Fifa to look at the way forward. We will present all the challenges that we are facing in our football; hopefully we will then get Fifa to relook at the suspension of Zimbabwe and we are back to the football family."

He added: "As you are aware the suspension affects football not only for the Premier Soccer League but right across from the grassroots to international football. At the moment, our teams can't participate in Caf inter-club competitions. Our players cannot particapate in the Chan and Cosafa tournaments where we have exposed our talent in the past and have also had our fans enjoy watching our local lads playing in these international and regional competitions."

The PSL chief said the meeting is a great opportunity that has presented itself and must be fully utilised.

"It is important for all the PSL clubs to be represented and interface with this high level delegation that obviously is also looking forward to Zimbabwe getting back into the Fifa family. We have had years of stagnation, years of lack of development, years of yearning to be better than some member associations but we seem to be lagging behind a lot. This great opportunity that has presented itself or this privilege that we have been given; we will take it and present all that we feel should be done to improve football in Zimbabwe," Ndebele said.

Source - Newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days