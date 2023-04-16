Latest News Editor's Choice


Without churches, Zanu-PF will not win polls, says Cleric

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
COUNCIL for Churches in Africa (CCA) president Rocky Moyo says the country's ruling party Zanu-PF will only win the forthcoming general elections through the help of the country's churches.

Moyo's congregation is among some of the most influential churches in Bulawayo.

Speaking on Saturday in Bulawayo at the ordination ceremony of Apostle Pesly Jeremiah of Joshua Generation Ministries held in Mpopoma, Moyo said: "A country will not succeed without spiritual people. For instance, when you go to England the next person to the king is the archbishop, a spiritual person and then comes the Prime Minister.

"Right now in this country we are proposing that we have a minister of religion. As long as the President continues to visit churches, this is going to happen," Moyo said.

He said even the colonisers made use of the Bible to advance the colonialism agenda.

"And I also said if he keeps going around churches he is definitely going to get my vote because it means he recognises us as people from the religious sector.

 "I am saying this because a church is an important place and it's unfortunate you don't see this. When we look back into our historical background, the first person to bring a Bible was [missionary John] Moffat who was working together with Cecil John Rhodes," Moyo said.

"The fact that we ran away from politics is the reason why churches have continued to suffer together with the people."

He said Zanu-PF must work together with churches to guarantee being voted back into power

"I promise them that if they recognise us then we will also assist them," Moyo said.

Joshua Generation Ministries Apostle Pesly Jeremiah said he was grateful that the CCA president came to ordain him.

"We are thankful that you are a church that does not discriminate, you came all the way to my church which is still being hosted in another person's house. We appreciate you coming all the way here," Jeremiah said.

Source - Newsday

