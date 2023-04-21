Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF kicks out Porusingazi

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF has ousted Enock Porusingazi and reinstated Robert Nyemudzo as party candidate in another twist to the Chipinge South primary election circus.

Nyemudzo, winner of a recent Zanu-PF primary election, was disqualified after being accused of brewing illicit beer and drug peddling at Checheche Growth Point.

In his place, the party installed sitting legislator Porusingazi who had come second during the internal balloting.

When Nyemudzo got disqualified, Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said a factory full of millions of Tumbwa (a type of harmful brew) was reportedly discovered at Nyemudzo's house.

"In Chipinge South, there was Robert Nyemudzo who was disqualified," Mutsvangwa said then, adding,"The reason is that, he allegedly owns a factory at his home and it is one of the biggest brewer of Tumbwa and Mutoriro.

"I saw some frightening pictures of small bottles in their millions which are used to bottle this dangerous stuff."

Nyemudzo was later dragged to court charged with contravening the Harmful Liquids Act (Chapter 9:10) and was remanded to April 24.

Reports say the politician has since been cleared of any wrongdoing by the party, paving way for his return to being party candidate in elections due not later than August this year.

Nyemudzo told state media Friday he was happy with the change of fortune.

"I am very happy. Cde Porusingazi has pledged to work with me, and it is now a given, the party and the President will win resoundingly in Chipinge South because we are one," he said.

"The party conducted its own investigations which cleared my name against those allegations, but protocol does not allow me to comment on that.

"Only the party's provincial leadership can comment on those issues."

Zanu-PF national political commissar Mike Bimha announced Wednesday the party has concluded its final list of candidates for elections.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to face the nation

5 hrs ago | 501 Views

CCC laughs off GNU, election postponement

5 hrs ago | 382 Views

Headache for CCC Elections Directorate

5 hrs ago | 285 Views

SA High Court bars hospitals from turning away foreigners

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mthuli Ncube rules out ditching Zimdollar

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zanu-PF supporters throng Epworth for title deeds

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chamisa has refused to be stampeded into the 'Gold Mafia' mess

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

Bosso beat Yadah to extend unbeaten run

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Crisis Coalition hits back at Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa appoints tribunal to probe Justice Makonese

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe govt hands over 8 mobile X-ray trucks

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe politics: Lineaments of stock characters

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Suspected thief busted in shop ceiling

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Highlanders' books open to manipulation

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

WATCH: 'How I was offered US$50 000 to expose Uebert Angel'

21 Apr 2023 at 20:25hrs | 5766 Views

Man assaulted for being bald-headed and broke

21 Apr 2023 at 20:14hrs | 1135 Views

Car crashes as couple fights

21 Apr 2023 at 20:13hrs | 1714 Views

The Creator says 'It's not yet Uhuru for Zimbabweans'

21 Apr 2023 at 19:51hrs | 954 Views

'UK Bill torments Zimbabwe'

21 Apr 2023 at 19:51hrs | 1556 Views

Zimbabwe lithium miner to start exports

21 Apr 2023 at 19:50hrs | 516 Views

Mnangagwa hints on poll dates

21 Apr 2023 at 19:45hrs | 1576 Views

Nakamba stares at richest football game

21 Apr 2023 at 19:44hrs | 891 Views

Zimbabwe and Botswana to cooperate in fighting corruption

21 Apr 2023 at 16:30hrs | 577 Views

Rural electrification transforms Beitbridge West

21 Apr 2023 at 16:25hrs | 306 Views

Six machete-wielding robbers steal 175kg of pregnant carbon

21 Apr 2023 at 16:18hrs | 497 Views

Calls for Charumbira's arrest over sex assault

21 Apr 2023 at 05:17hrs | 2588 Views

Zimbabwe Hosts Workshop on Integrating Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health Components in HIV Programming for Global Fund

20 Apr 2023 at 19:04hrs | 195 Views

CCC candidates must prove loyalty to Creator!

20 Apr 2023 at 18:33hrs | 1834 Views

'Without reforms, Zimbabwe's 2023 polls will be disputed'

20 Apr 2023 at 18:31hrs | 776 Views

BCC struggling to control illegal dumping

20 Apr 2023 at 18:31hrs | 359 Views

Chiyangwa scolds son Edmund for 'stealing property'

20 Apr 2023 at 17:17hrs | 3415 Views

Zanu-PF chair quells 'bhora musango' threats

20 Apr 2023 at 16:52hrs | 2387 Views

Zimbabwe's graft accused CID boss acquitted

20 Apr 2023 at 16:51hrs | 758 Views

Sikhala troubles mount

20 Apr 2023 at 16:42hrs | 1273 Views

Zimbabwe maize peaks 2.3 million Metric Tonnes

20 Apr 2023 at 16:42hrs | 433 Views

BCC clears storm drains, trenches

20 Apr 2023 at 16:25hrs | 309 Views

Suspended Gweru town clerk faces car theft charge

20 Apr 2023 at 16:24hrs | 405 Views

Man dies at girlfriend's house

20 Apr 2023 at 15:31hrs | 1638 Views

Popular Cleric barred from contesting in Zanu-PF primary elections

20 Apr 2023 at 15:28hrs | 1606 Views

Law society suspends lawyer Doreen Vundhla-Phulu

20 Apr 2023 at 15:28hrs | 669 Views

King Mswati heads to Victoria Falls

20 Apr 2023 at 15:28hrs | 909 Views

Man knifes neighbour to death

20 Apr 2023 at 15:27hrs | 509 Views

Man left for dead in revenge attack

20 Apr 2023 at 15:27hrs | 613 Views

Nakamba helps Luton Town seal playoff spot

20 Apr 2023 at 15:27hrs | 531 Views

Man kills wife, commits suicide

20 Apr 2023 at 15:26hrs | 540 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer appears in court

20 Apr 2023 at 15:17hrs | 481 Views

Zimbabwe's capital Harare among bottom 10 worst liveable cities

20 Apr 2023 at 07:44hrs | 4294 Views

Zimbabweans among gang caught red-handed with 150 bags of chrome ore

20 Apr 2023 at 07:40hrs | 993 Views

Zimdollar tanks

20 Apr 2023 at 07:39hrs | 1806 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days