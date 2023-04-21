Bosso beat Yadah to extend unbeaten run

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Football giants Highlanders Saturday registered an impressive 2-0 defeat of homeside Yadah at the National Sports Stadium to add to their unbeaten start to the 2023 football season and also draw level on points with log leaders Caps United.The visitors found the target through double scorer Calvin Chigonero who opened his account 70 minutes into play and added another nine minutes later.Bosso, who have played five matches, are now level on 11 points with log leaders Caps United who have played the same number of games and are set to fulfil Match Day 6 this Sunday.Meanwhile, reigning champions FC Platinum missed an opportunity to go top of the premiership standings after playing to a 1-1 draw with visiting Triangle United at Mandava Stadium.The draw left the Zvishavane side on 11 points but remaining second because of an inferior goal difference to Caps United.In other Match Day 6 matches played Saturday, newsboys Green Fuel lost 2-3 at home to Ngezi Platinum while surprise packages Hwange FC beat Cranborne Bullets 1-0 to go a point behind the log leaders.Black Rhinos played to a goalless draw with Herentals.Match Day 6 of the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League round of fixtures continues this Sunday with Dynamos hosting Bulawayo Chiefs at the National Sports Stadium while premiership novices Sheasham and Simba Bhora go head-to-head at Mandava stadium.Chicken Inn and Caps United clash at Barbourfields to complete the weekend diary of premiership clashes.SATURDAY RESULTSGreen Fuel 2-3 Ngezi Platinum, FC Platinum 1-1 Triangle United, Hwange 1-0 Cranborne Bullets, Yadah 0-2 Highlanders, Black Rhinos 0-0 Herentals