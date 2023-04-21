Zanu-PF supporters throng Epworth for title deeds

News / Local

by Staff reporter

BUSINESS was brought to a standstill in Epworth in the capital where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was doling out title deeds to Zanu-PF supporters.Inter Africa and Trip Trans buses were among some of the private commuter transporters that ferried Zanu-PF supporters from across the city to Epworth.Transport mogul Bishop Leonard Mukumba said they always want to partner the government in developmental projects."We have always partnered the government in developmental project and the people who are going to the rally with our President are not paying," Mukumba saidMnangagwa issued title deeds to Epworth residents.Zanu-PF chairman for Harare Province Godwills Masimirembwa applauded private bus companies for bussing ruling party supporters to Epworth.Masimerembwa said the party is ready for the 2023 elections.