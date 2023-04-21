Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Council divided over Go Beer revival

by Staff reporter
10 mins ago | Views
Gweru City councillors have called on management to compile a report on the defunct Go Beer Breweries before the local authority entertains any plans of reclaiming the business.

The brewery was closed nine years ago due to mismanagement and looting by council officials.

This publication visited Go Beer Breweries only to be greeted with a serene atmosphere at the once bustling traditional beer manufacturing plant.

There are derelict buildings that point to years of neglect  and will require millions of United States dollars  for the brewer to resume operations.

At its closure, the beer establishment was reeling under a US$2.6 million debt, and was failing to honour its obligations at the Local Authorities Pension Fund.

Last Wednesday, councillors during an ordinary council meeting dismissed a proposal for the local authority  to reclaim the responsibility of revamping Go Beer.

"We can't just rush to make a resolution that the council will take over the revamping of Go Beer," mayor Hamutendi Kombayi said during the meeting.

 "There is need for a special council meeting on Go Beer and after that we should be furnished with a comprehensive report on the current status of Go Beer.

"If we don't carry out due diligence in reclaiming Go Beer, we run the risk of yesteryear (mistakes) where we ended auctioning assets to offset debts."

 The sad news of Go Beer's closure reached residents in 2014 after years of plunder by management running the affairs at the beer entity.

 During that same year, municipal police and auditors immediately took over the business and locked beerhalls around the city to institute a probe on the company's business activities.

To date, no culprits have been brought to book.

 Kombayi said management should urgently look into the operational history of Go Beer before trying to revive the derelict entity.

 "We recommend that council management work out modalities to take over Go Beer," he said.

 Speaking during the same meeting, Ward 10 councillor Charles Chikozho said it was risky for the council to take a non-functioning business venture.

 "We can't just rush to take over a dead donkey," he said.

 Councillor Notal Dzika (Ward 8) suggested that the local authority should first make a resolution to take over Go Beer and then progressively resuscitate it.

 "Let us first take back our beer concern and as we move on, we work out plans to bring it to its former glory," he said.

 Dzika's proposal was, however, unanimously shot down by other councillors.

The local authority announced in July 2020 that it had partnered an unnamed giant opaque beer maker for the revival of the beer concern.

Gweru United Progressive Residents and Ratepayers Development Association Trust director David Chikore accused the council of shifting goal posts in reviving Go Beer.

 "At one point we are told a big investor is coming to partner council to revamp Go Beer," Chikore said.

 "Now the council is proposing to take over the beer concern.

"You really wonder about the strategy that will eventually resurrect Go Beer from the dead."

 In 2019 council said it was in the process of unbundling Go Beer into three business units — Go Beer Farming Private Limited, Progress Private Limited and Progress Manufacturing Private Limited.

 Since the country's economy was dollarised in 2009, the cash-strapped local authority has to date bankrolled the beer concern to the tune of US$2 208 914.

Part of the money went towards payment of former Go-Beer creditors and employees, who had sued the council.

 The beer concern also lost cattle and equipment, which were attached to cover retrenchment costs.

Source - Southern Eye

Must Read

Chamuka advocates for independence for all parties

14 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe on charm offensive UK investment drive

54 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's local currency hits new low

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Buyanga's woes mount

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Man kills cheating wife on Independence Day

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Teen girl accidentally kills man with brick

6 mins ago | 13 Views

'Zanu-PF govt neglecting Matebeleland South schools'

8 mins ago | 8 Views

'Fake promises might cost Zanu-PF'

9 mins ago | 21 Views

United Bulawayo Hospitals makes history with hip surgeries

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Govt's broken promises over Chilonga Bridge irk community

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Chamisa vows to stop Mnangagwa

11 mins ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF, Zec in 'secret' voter registration?

11 mins ago | 14 Views

Charumbira in fix over sex assault storm

12 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa's spooks in massive resignations

12 mins ago | 22 Views

Harare man breaches Mnangagwa security

13 mins ago | 16 Views

Zanu-PF must refrain from dirty poll tactics

13 mins ago | 6 Views

There is some hope in Zimbabwe!

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Uebert Angel's PR disaster

14 mins ago | 8 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF candidate cries foul

14 mins ago | 7 Views

CCC heads for internal fights over new Bulawayo mayor, deputy

14 mins ago | 14 Views

'Black market rates to fall,' dreams RBZ

14 mins ago | 11 Views

Horror experience at Zimbabwe passport office

15 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe central bank introduces gold-backed digital currency

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Sangoma rapes 13-year-old to 'enhance powers'

16 mins ago | 7 Views

King Mswati III arrives in Zimbabwe for State visit

16 mins ago | 11 Views

Jack hammer thief bashed to death

20 mins ago | 11 Views

Judas Iscariot and the Gold Mafia

35 mins ago | 64 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to face the nation

13 hrs ago | 1135 Views

CCC laughs off GNU, election postponement

13 hrs ago | 990 Views

Headache for CCC Elections Directorate

13 hrs ago | 602 Views

SA High Court bars hospitals from turning away foreigners

13 hrs ago | 386 Views

Mthuli Ncube rules out ditching Zimdollar

13 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zanu-PF supporters throng Epworth for title deeds

13 hrs ago | 389 Views

Chamisa has refused to be stampeded into the 'Gold Mafia' mess

13 hrs ago | 790 Views

Bosso beat Yadah to extend unbeaten run

13 hrs ago | 221 Views

Crisis Coalition hits back at Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zanu-PF kicks out Porusingazi

13 hrs ago | 631 Views

Mnangagwa appoints tribunal to probe Justice Makonese

13 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe govt hands over 8 mobile X-ray trucks

13 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe politics: Lineaments of stock characters

13 hrs ago | 55 Views

Suspected thief busted in shop ceiling

13 hrs ago | 123 Views

Highlanders' books open to manipulation

13 hrs ago | 50 Views

WATCH: 'How I was offered US$50 000 to expose Uebert Angel'

21 Apr 2023 at 20:25hrs | 6123 Views

Man assaulted for being bald-headed and broke

21 Apr 2023 at 20:14hrs | 1168 Views

Car crashes as couple fights

21 Apr 2023 at 20:13hrs | 1763 Views

The Creator says 'It's not yet Uhuru for Zimbabweans'

21 Apr 2023 at 19:51hrs | 1022 Views

'UK Bill torments Zimbabwe'

21 Apr 2023 at 19:51hrs | 1644 Views

Zimbabwe lithium miner to start exports

21 Apr 2023 at 19:50hrs | 531 Views

Mnangagwa hints on poll dates

21 Apr 2023 at 19:45hrs | 1658 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days