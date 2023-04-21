Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Zanu-PF govt neglecting Matebeleland South schools'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
VILLAGERS in Matebeleland South province have accused the Primary and Secondary Education ministry of neglecting schools in the province, resulting in many posting a zero pass.

According to the parents, the majority of rural schools suffer from lack of experienced teachers, learning materials and textbooks. Much of the learning is conducted under trees or tents.

A visit to some of the schools in Matebeleland South established that some schools have only three teachers taking up Early Childhood Development (ECD) classes up to Grade 7.

"The zero percent pass rate is as a result of shortage of teachers," said Peter Sithole, a parent with a child enrolled at Zidere Primary School in Gwanda.

"There are only three teachers from ECD level to Grade Seven including the acting deputy head at the school."

Matobo ward 2 councillor Fadrick Siwela said Tudi 2 Primary School in the area registered 0% pass in Grade Seven last year.

"The other problem is that these schools are always staffed with temporary teachers. For example, the head of Tudi primary is transferring next term. Experienced teachers are not staying long," Siwela said.

Mhlonhlweni School Development Committee representative Isaac Ncube said children at the school were holding lessons under a tent after a classroom block had its roof destroyed by a storm in 2019.

"Our school infrastructure is not in good shape," Ncube said.

"There are three teachers at the school with a population of 102 pupils up to Grade Seven."

Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said the problem was not peculiar to Matebeleland South.

"This issue where schools are recording a zero percent pass rate is also happening in Mashonaland regions but the government has done a lot to correct the situation," Ndoro said.

"We have introduced online learning, distance learning foundation literacy numeracy and even the introduction of technical high schools. All these approaches will bear fruits. We will see our pass rate shooting up."

A total of 51 primary schools in Matebeleland North recorded 0% pass in the 2021 Grade Seven public examinations.

Critics say lack of resources and infrastructure were the major factors affecting the pass rate in the region.

Source - Southern Eye

Must Read

Even if Mnangagwa gave me a house today, I will never vote for him as long as Zimbabweans suffering!

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

Even colonialism opened up investment - what Zimbabweans want are improved livelihoods!

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwean mother and baby daughter murdered in Thabong

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Chamuka advocates for independence for all parties

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe on charm offensive UK investment drive

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe's local currency hits new low

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Buyanga's woes mount

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

Man kills cheating wife on Independence Day

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Teen girl accidentally kills man with brick

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Fake promises might cost Zanu-PF'

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

United Bulawayo Hospitals makes history with hip surgeries

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Govt's broken promises over Chilonga Bridge irk community

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Council divided over Go Beer revival

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Chamisa vows to stop Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zanu-PF, Zec in 'secret' voter registration?

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Charumbira in fix over sex assault storm

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mnangagwa's spooks in massive resignations

3 hrs ago | 563 Views

Harare man breaches Mnangagwa security

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zanu-PF must refrain from dirty poll tactics

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

There is some hope in Zimbabwe!

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Uebert Angel's PR disaster

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF candidate cries foul

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

CCC heads for internal fights over new Bulawayo mayor, deputy

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Black market rates to fall,' dreams RBZ

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Horror experience at Zimbabwe passport office

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zimbabwe central bank introduces gold-backed digital currency

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Sangoma rapes 13-year-old to 'enhance powers'

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

King Mswati III arrives in Zimbabwe for State visit

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Jack hammer thief bashed to death

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Judas Iscariot and the Gold Mafia

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to face the nation

16 hrs ago | 1201 Views

CCC laughs off GNU, election postponement

16 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Headache for CCC Elections Directorate

16 hrs ago | 617 Views

SA High Court bars hospitals from turning away foreigners

16 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mthuli Ncube rules out ditching Zimdollar

16 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zanu-PF supporters throng Epworth for title deeds

16 hrs ago | 413 Views

Chamisa has refused to be stampeded into the 'Gold Mafia' mess

16 hrs ago | 830 Views

Bosso beat Yadah to extend unbeaten run

16 hrs ago | 244 Views

Crisis Coalition hits back at Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zanu-PF kicks out Porusingazi

16 hrs ago | 664 Views

Mnangagwa appoints tribunal to probe Justice Makonese

16 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe govt hands over 8 mobile X-ray trucks

16 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe politics: Lineaments of stock characters

16 hrs ago | 57 Views

Suspected thief busted in shop ceiling

16 hrs ago | 130 Views

Highlanders' books open to manipulation

16 hrs ago | 61 Views

WATCH: 'How I was offered US$50 000 to expose Uebert Angel'

21 Apr 2023 at 20:25hrs | 6364 Views

Man assaulted for being bald-headed and broke

21 Apr 2023 at 20:14hrs | 1180 Views

Car crashes as couple fights

21 Apr 2023 at 20:13hrs | 1784 Views

The Creator says 'It's not yet Uhuru for Zimbabweans'

21 Apr 2023 at 19:51hrs | 1057 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days