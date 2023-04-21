Zimbabwean mother and baby daughter murdered in Thabong

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The gruesome discovery of a young mother and her 3-month old daughter who had been "slaughtered" has sent shock waves through the small settlement of Katanga, Thabong.A neighbour discovered the two bodies on Sunday 16 April when he went outside to relieve himself. The throats of the woman and the baby had been slit.The bodies were identified by next of kin. They are Zimbabwe national Ratiso Dhlengwayo (22) and her child Progress Mhofu (3 months old).A case of double murder is been investigated. The husband of the deceased (a Mozambican national) who originates from Mozambique) is being sought by the Welkom SAPS to get information.The Welkom SAPS are looking for this foreign national in connection with information on a double murder in Thabong.