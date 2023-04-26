Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Ghanaian player cast bad luck on Dembare?

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Dynamos' Ghanaian defender Sylvester Appiah has sensationally threatened to cast a bad luck spell on the Glamour Boys until the Castle Lager Premiership football giants pay him US$200 which he claims they owe him.

Appiah was at DeMbare for the past two years and his contract was not renewed upon expiration at the end of last year.

He is back to his West African country where he is currently clubless.

However, he has been nagging Dynamos executive chairman Moses Maunganidze since the beginning of the year demanding the club pays him his US$200 share in prize money for finishing third in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League last year.

Dynamos players were each given US$200 for their third-place finish but Appiah didn't receive his.

He is said to have destroyed club property and as per his contract, his share of the prize money was supposed to be channelled towards the repair or replacement of the same.

Appiah was staying at a house in Greendale, using Dynamos property but he is said to have returned only two blankets after claiming the bed had been broken.

He shared the house with Taimon Mvula, Tinashe Makanda and Albert Eonde who are all said to have returned their items intact.

However, Appiah has rubbished those claims and insists Dynamos won't prosper in the field of play as long as they don't pay him the money in question.

In fact, Appiah told Maunganidze before the start of the season to look out for where Dynamos would be after playing their Match-Day 5 encounter.

DeMbare were supposed to play Highlanders in week five but that match was shelved to pave the way for the two giants' Independence Cup final showdown in Mt Darwin.

The Glamour Boys played their fifth match of the season against Bulawayo Chiefs at the National Sports Stadium last Sunday.

They failed to stamp their authority in that match and lost 3-2 to drop down the standings to seventh with eight points to their name.

"I want to notify you that you people are owing me my money. You will come back to me or I will come back to you again.

"I am saying this because I worked for Dynamos. Dynamos is owing me. It's the money that I worked for.

"Everybody (all players) has got his money. After five games, you will come back to me. I am not saying anything but I know you will get back to me," Appiah told Maunganidze back in February, via WhatsApp chats in possession of The Herald.

"If you people want to win this league… God is there for everybody. I don't know why you people kept my money. That's the money I have worked for. Everybody has received their money except me. I know after the fifth match, either you will come back to me or I will come back to you," he said in another instance.

When contacted for comment, Appiah told The Herald that Dynamos will struggle this season if they don't pay him the money.

"After the season (last year), we were in third position, they (Dynamos) gave everybody US$200. It's the prize money, it's the money that I have worked for. They (Dynamos) were just saying the house that we were staying in, we were six or so and they removed two and four were left," he said.

"They are talking about some beds, televisions and fridges. I don't know what they are talking about. But I told them that after the fifth game (of the season), they will see where they will be. If they like, they will give me my money or if they don't like they must keep the money.

"No matter how they are going to try, they will struggle unless they give me my money." The former ZPC Kariba man said Dynamos is a good team with good coaches who are capable of winning the league title this year but they are set to struggle badly if they don't clear his debt.

"They will not be relegated but the position that Dynamos finished in last season (third), they will not finish in that position this season.

"Even top four, they won't be there, even in any respectable position, they will not be there, but they will not be relegated.

"They must give me my money; that's money I have worked for. If they think these are empty threats, I am going to give them a clue. We beat Cranborne Bullets and Bulawayo Chiefs at home last year, all these teams we beat them…

"This (poor form) has nothing to do with coaches, Dynamos must give me my money. God is there for everybody".

Maunganidze said Appiah knows what he ought to do as per his contract given he destroyed some club property.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Ghana, #Player, #Curse

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa coup challenger to exposed Zanu-PF poll rigging?

3 hrs ago | 1056 Views

City man attacked by tout, run over by bus

4 hrs ago | 781 Views

Roki collaborates with DJ Tira

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Con-woman apologises for soiling Trevor Dongo's name

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

Tynwald High School bus driver convicted

5 hrs ago | 518 Views

Couple stripped naked, robbed

6 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Man bashes wife leaves her in pool of blood for dead

6 hrs ago | 791 Views

Mutsvangwa ousted

7 hrs ago | 3586 Views

ZEP holders not keen on Zimbabwe return

7 hrs ago | 399 Views

Biti left assault victim traumatised

7 hrs ago | 528 Views

'Zimbabwe central bank selling gold coins at a loss'

7 hrs ago | 687 Views

Chiwenga asks Zimbabweans to pray for peace

7 hrs ago | 288 Views

Dembare partner Zupco

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zimbabwe govt to revise 2023 GDP growth upwards

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

Large turnout at Econet's eye-catching ZITF stand

7 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mthuli Ncube claims credit for Cowdray Park clinic

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa's govt has forsaken Zipra war vets

7 hrs ago | 319 Views

Chamisa's activists cleared of public violence charges

7 hrs ago | 268 Views

Municipal cop axes wife, hangs self over US$600

7 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zesa accused of cheating the dead

7 hrs ago | 339 Views

Sanctions mongers return to ZITF

7 hrs ago | 317 Views

'I thought Biti wanted to kill me'

7 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger's trial kicks off

7 hrs ago | 144 Views

4 killed, 6 injured in accident

7 hrs ago | 226 Views

More Zanu-PF poll reruns on the way

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

US businessman calls for removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 106 Views

Police, ZACC probe 3 PSMAS bosses

7 hrs ago | 236 Views

National mobile registration exercise extended

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chamisa's CCC has only three officials

17 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Chamisa wants election to stop 'dictatorship'

17 hrs ago | 478 Views

Sikhala denies inciting public violence

17 hrs ago | 496 Views

Mnangagwa losing grip on Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 2883 Views

Magistrate fired in sex affair scandal

17 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Mohadi continues with VP duties

17 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Fadzayi Mahere appeals conviction and sentence

17 hrs ago | 776 Views

6 dead, 26 injured in two road traffic accidents

17 hrs ago | 230 Views

Chiwenga punishing Zimbabwe's health workers?

18 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zanu-PF going to do yet another rerun of its primary elections

18 hrs ago | 783 Views

Zebra kiss bus veers off road, 20 injured

18 hrs ago | 246 Views

Ex-Minister's trial date set

18 hrs ago | 199 Views

Chiwenga opens ZITF Business Conference

18 hrs ago | 115 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa speech remixed into a song, goes viral

26 Apr 2023 at 11:21hrs | 1427 Views

Zimbabwe conducts a cholera simulation exercise to improve readiness and response

26 Apr 2023 at 11:03hrs | 190 Views

The new Big Six: Is there a changing of the guard in the Premier League?

26 Apr 2023 at 11:03hrs | 711 Views

'Dead' man and wife arrested for murder, car theft in South Africa

26 Apr 2023 at 11:01hrs | 2205 Views

'It's dumb for CCC to boycott elections with Mwonzora lurking!' He's bait, participate and VHUMBU! Pwete-e-e!

26 Apr 2023 at 10:41hrs | 1091 Views

Black people can conquer world if only we stopped moping over colonialism and racism!

26 Apr 2023 at 10:39hrs | 345 Views

Gweru business mogul targets UK property market

26 Apr 2023 at 10:36hrs | 2130 Views

Steenhuisen mobilising 'apartheid' parties to defeat ANC

26 Apr 2023 at 07:24hrs | 616 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days