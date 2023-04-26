Latest News Editor's Choice


4 killed, 6 injured in accident

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Four people died, while six others were injured when a speeding Toyota Hiace they were travelling on veered off the road and overturned at the 3km peg along the Nyika-Zaka Road in Bikita around 5pm on Tuesday.

The 18-seater commuter omnibus was illegally packed with 28 passengers and was towing a trailer.

Investigations revealed that the driver of the kombi failed to negotiate a curve and veered off the road before the kombi and trailer overturned twice, with the kombi landing on its roof.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the bodies of the deceased were taken to Silveira Mission Hospital mortuary for post mortem, while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

He said the names of the deceased will be released once their next of kin had been informed.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed another serious road traffic accident which occurred on Monday at around 11pm at the 5km peg along the Mutare-Masvingo Road, where 20 passengers were injured when a bus travelling towards Mutare veered off the road and landed on its left side.

The injured were admitted at Victoria Chitepo Hospital.

Source - The Herald

