Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa's govt has forsaken Zipra war vets

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE People's Revolutionary Army (Zipra) war veterans have repeated claims that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has forsaken them, leaving them wallowing in poverty.

Zipra was the military wing of the Zimbabwe African People's Union party which waged a protracted civil war in the 1970s together with the Zimbabwe African National Union's Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army.

Zipra veterans association spokesperson Buster Magwizi said there was no political will to address their longstanding complaints.

"Government has placed war veterans under subjugation. It appears to the public as if the war veterans are benefiting something, whereas there is nothing at all," Magwizi said.

"The issue of allowances, medical care, human security, labour migration and food security. All those things have not been given to us. All these conditions should have been provided for."

He accused the current regime of using war veterans for its own selfish interest.

"These war veterans were only being used as tools and they have come to realise that these politicians of ours are just there to make their own money. They are not good leaders. There is no sufficient political will by those in the State authority to do the right thing and to address our grievances," he said.

Zipra war veterans association secretary Petros Sibanda said they were being ill-treated.

"We were never taken care of since 1980. We have been complaining for the past 42 years and there is no change. The war veterans can't even afford to access medical services, they are trying to make ends meet," Sibanda said.

"After the war, there was a rehabilitation programme that we were supposed to go through to help us get over the war traumas. These were disarmament, demobilisation and re-integration.

"These were necessary counselling sessions that were (supposed) to help us to adjust to normal life and reconcile with our families. Some people went to war against their families' will and up to now, they haven't been reconciled with their families. The government was supposed to intervene in such issues."

Recently, Defence and War Veterans minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri met Zipra combatants in Bulawayo where she said government was taking care of the welfare of all veterans, including Zipra ex-combatants.

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Zipra, #War, #Vets

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa coup challenger to exposed Zanu-PF poll rigging?

3 hrs ago | 1061 Views

City man attacked by tout, run over by bus

4 hrs ago | 787 Views

Roki collaborates with DJ Tira

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Con-woman apologises for soiling Trevor Dongo's name

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

Tynwald High School bus driver convicted

5 hrs ago | 523 Views

Couple stripped naked, robbed

6 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Man bashes wife leaves her in pool of blood for dead

6 hrs ago | 795 Views

Mutsvangwa ousted

7 hrs ago | 3593 Views

ZEP holders not keen on Zimbabwe return

7 hrs ago | 400 Views

Biti left assault victim traumatised

7 hrs ago | 530 Views

'Zimbabwe central bank selling gold coins at a loss'

7 hrs ago | 689 Views

Chiwenga asks Zimbabweans to pray for peace

7 hrs ago | 288 Views

Dembare partner Zupco

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zimbabwe govt to revise 2023 GDP growth upwards

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

Large turnout at Econet's eye-catching ZITF stand

7 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mthuli Ncube claims credit for Cowdray Park clinic

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

Chamisa's activists cleared of public violence charges

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

Municipal cop axes wife, hangs self over US$600

7 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zesa accused of cheating the dead

7 hrs ago | 339 Views

Sanctions mongers return to ZITF

7 hrs ago | 317 Views

'I thought Biti wanted to kill me'

7 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger's trial kicks off

7 hrs ago | 144 Views

4 killed, 6 injured in accident

7 hrs ago | 226 Views

More Zanu-PF poll reruns on the way

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

US businessman calls for removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 107 Views

Ghanaian player cast bad luck on Dembare?

7 hrs ago | 209 Views

Police, ZACC probe 3 PSMAS bosses

7 hrs ago | 236 Views

National mobile registration exercise extended

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chamisa's CCC has only three officials

17 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Chamisa wants election to stop 'dictatorship'

17 hrs ago | 478 Views

Sikhala denies inciting public violence

17 hrs ago | 497 Views

Mnangagwa losing grip on Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 2885 Views

Magistrate fired in sex affair scandal

17 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Mohadi continues with VP duties

17 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Fadzayi Mahere appeals conviction and sentence

17 hrs ago | 776 Views

6 dead, 26 injured in two road traffic accidents

17 hrs ago | 230 Views

Chiwenga punishing Zimbabwe's health workers?

18 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zanu-PF going to do yet another rerun of its primary elections

18 hrs ago | 783 Views

Zebra kiss bus veers off road, 20 injured

18 hrs ago | 246 Views

Ex-Minister's trial date set

18 hrs ago | 199 Views

Chiwenga opens ZITF Business Conference

18 hrs ago | 115 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa speech remixed into a song, goes viral

26 Apr 2023 at 11:21hrs | 1427 Views

Zimbabwe conducts a cholera simulation exercise to improve readiness and response

26 Apr 2023 at 11:03hrs | 190 Views

The new Big Six: Is there a changing of the guard in the Premier League?

26 Apr 2023 at 11:03hrs | 711 Views

'Dead' man and wife arrested for murder, car theft in South Africa

26 Apr 2023 at 11:01hrs | 2205 Views

'It's dumb for CCC to boycott elections with Mwonzora lurking!' He's bait, participate and VHUMBU! Pwete-e-e!

26 Apr 2023 at 10:41hrs | 1091 Views

Black people can conquer world if only we stopped moping over colonialism and racism!

26 Apr 2023 at 10:39hrs | 345 Views

Gweru business mogul targets UK property market

26 Apr 2023 at 10:36hrs | 2130 Views

Steenhuisen mobilising 'apartheid' parties to defeat ANC

26 Apr 2023 at 07:24hrs | 616 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days