Fugitive killer Dube surfaces in Ireland

by Staff reporter
30 Apr 2023 at 08:55hrs | Views
FUGITIVE Gweru businessman Peter Dube - who is being hunted by police after allegedly fatally shooting three people and injuring his second wife in 2021 following a misunderstanding and fallout over an adulterous relationship - has reportedly surfaced in Ireland under an assumed alias.

The 37-year-old Dube has been on the run for the past two years.

On the fateful day, April 23, 2021, Dube, who was a car dealer, approached his second wife, Nyasha Nharingo, and her suspected lover Shelton Chinhango - also a car dealer - who was seated in a minibus parked outside a flat in Gweru's central business district (CBD), where she lived.

He fatally shot Shelton at close range and turned the gun on his second wife's best friend, Gamuchirai Mudungwe, whom he shot in the chest.

She died instantly.

He went on to shoot Nyasha and her sister Nyaradzo.

The two sisters were rushed to hospital, where Nyaradzo died on admission.

It is believed Dube and Nyasha had a long-standing dispute, with the former convinced that she was cheating on him.

After the offence, Dube vanished, and was suspected to have skipped the border into South Africa.

The matter was, however, reported under RRB4655417.

The Sunday Mail understands that, in an intriguing twist to the case, Dube allegedly later changed his identity to Xolile Mtsali and ostensibly acquired a passport (A09465267) in Eswatini on October 28, 2021 - five months after the shootings - which he used to relocate to Ireland, where he applied for asylum.

The fugitive also later assisted his wife, Nomatter Chawana, and children to acquire new identities.

The family is now among refugees living at Red Cow Moran Hotel in Dublin.

Chawana has allegedly assumed the alias Nosipo Sandra Simelani, according to a copy of her passport purportedly issued in Mbabane on October 20, 2021.

The Sunday Mail spoke to Chawana and she confirmed that she was presently living in Ireland.

"Yes, I am in Ireland," she said.

She, however, dismissed claims that she was staying with Dube, saying she travelled to Ireland on her own.

"I did not travel with him. I came on my own with my children. I do not stay with him as I am trying to make a living here with my children," she said.

Chawana indicated that she gave police all the information relating to the shooting incident.

"I went through a lot during that time when I was in Zimbabwe. I thought it was enough. I need time to heal now. My hands are clean," she said.

Asked to comment on the identity documents that were allegedly manufactured to facilitate their move to Ireland, Chawana said: "A lot of people entered Ireland through cheating and sought asylum. This is not peculiar to me, as I am not the first to do it."

Dube is reported to have joined a syndicate involved in producing fake identity documents in South Africa and Eswatini.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Dube was indeed among refugees who were living in Ireland.

"If he is not at Red Cow Moran, as we speak, he could have been among 123 refugees moved to Mount St Mary's in the same area in January," said the source.

Mount St Mary's is a former seminary for the Marist Fathers in Ireland, which houses refugees from Georgia, Algeria, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa, who are currently seeking international protection.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he would need some time to look into the matter.

This paper contacted the Red Cow Moran Hotel in Ireland and spoke to a woman who said: "It is unfortunate that we cannot give you such information. You are calling from Zimbabwe; it would have been better if you were his relative, you could have contacted him directly."

Source - The Sunday Mail
