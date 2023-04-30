Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bosso ready to believe again

by Staff reporter
30 Apr 2023 at 09:16hrs | Views
RED-HOT Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was only five years old when Highlanders last won the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title.

That was in 2006, when Methembe "Mayor" Ndlovu led Bosso to their sixth PSL championship.

Since then, Highlanders' best finish was second in 2012 and 2013.

But there is something special happening at Bosso this season that has left their multitude of fans believing once again.

Brazilian coach Baltemar Brito will clock exactly 11 months in charge of Highlanders on Wednesday, and the 71-year-old tactician has bowled over Bosso fans with his style of play, as well as results.

Highlanders are yet to taste defeat in the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign.

They have 11 points from five matches and go into today's match against Hwange at Barbourfields Stadium a point behind CAPS United, who sit at the apex of the log.

Yet last season, Bosso had a paltry four points from their opening five fixtures.

Backed by their vociferous fans, Highlanders have been posting memorable results and performances.

They broke a nine-year jinx on April 2, when they beat FC Platinum for the first in the league since 2014.

The Bulawayo giants had also sent another bad record tumbling the previous week, when they beat Black Rhinos 1-0 at the National Sports Stadium - their first away victory against the army side in six years.

Their coach Brito is smelling blood.

He has openly stated his desire to win the Premier Soccer League title this season.

And fans are optimistic once again, after a remarkable start to the 2023 season.  They also have reason to believe their team can finally do what it has failed to achieve in the last 17 years.

"I think this is the right time to make this season one to remember," Brito told the media in Bulawayo last week.

Bosso have also been breaking records in the stands.

They are by far the most supported team in the Premier Soccer League, if figures from the turnstiles are anything to go by.

The club has been running a campaign, through their social media pages, to drum up support for the game against Hwange this afternoon.

The #fillupBF campaign was in full swing last week, with more Bosso fans promising to throng Barbourfields this afternoon.

Some of their top fans, like Johannesburg-based Alfred Ndlovu, have promised to be at Emagumeni "in spirit".

"My spirit and heart will be at Emagumeni, although my body will be in Joburg CBD (central business district)! How I miss (the) Soweto Stand and Mpakwen. Wow! Wonderful, exciting atmosphere," Ndlovu posted on Facebook, in reaction to a post on Highlanders' official page.

For some, like popular fan Mpumelelo "Fah Mbesuma" Nkomazana, Highlanders' matches at Barbourfields have become a part of life.

"There have been some positives to draw from the team so far and this is making us believe Bosso can do something this season," he said.

And Brito acknowledges the impact of fans, especially at home.

"We are trying to do our best with every game, and with the help of the supporters, it becomes easier," says Brito.

Highlanders have three wins - against Black Rhinos, FC Platinum and Yadah - plus two draws against ZPC Kariba and Chicken Inn.

They have an almost clean bill of health, with left-back Archford Faira the only player ruled out of the match against Hwange.

Faira's absence could open the door for Godfrey "Godera" Makaruse.

Ray "Ndori Ndori" Lunga was set to pass a late fitness test in the lead-up to this afternoon's clash against Hwange.

Calvin "Kung Fu Panda" Chingonero, who rose from the bench to score a brace in his debut in last weekend's 2-0 win against Yadah, is fully fit and available for selection.

The last time Highlanders played Hwange in the league was back in September 2019, when the two sides settled for a 0-0 draw at the Colliery.

Hwange were relegated at the end of that season. But Chipangano have worked their way back into the elite league.

They, too, have had a promising start to the 2023 season, after amassing 10 points from six matches.

It is the best performance among the promoted teams, which include Simba Bhora, Sheasham and Green Fuel.

Hwange forward Brighton Makopa is the league's joint top scorer with four goals.

He is the man to watch from Chipangano, although there were reports on Friday that he had suffered an injury.

Bosso coach Brito dismissed those reports as part of Hwange's mind games.

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #Bosso, #Believe, #Brito

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe bans grain exports

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa's ally in bizarre ritual

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

'Don't lie to Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Chamisa says workers are wheels of change

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe power generation has improved

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mapeza threatens to quit

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe tops global road carnage

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

'ZITF brought good business to Bulawayo'

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Shelf occupancy of locally manufactured goods rises to 80%

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zoey spreads Chinamwali lessons to men

15 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Palestinian Embassy In Solidarity With Citizens Against Economic Sanctions

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

WATCH: Vapositori for ED prays for Mnangagwa's government

15 hrs ago | 853 Views

Zimbabwean-born Marinos quits as Rugby Australia chief ahead of World Cup

16 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa urged to proclaim election dates

16 hrs ago | 589 Views

Chief Sigola dies

16 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Head-on claims 4 lives

16 hrs ago | 642 Views

No more open air worship for church

16 hrs ago | 529 Views

Sperm donor who fathered 550 children ordered to stop

16 hrs ago | 938 Views

Photos: Council offices in flames

16 hrs ago | 565 Views

CCC Alderman name removed from the nomination list

01 May 2023 at 10:03hrs | 2418 Views

Zanu-PF MP gets 8 votes in primaries

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1747 Views

Mystery over CCC activist Ali's body deepens

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1389 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's US$54m jet

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1967 Views

Zimbabwe cost of living up by 11%

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 423 Views

Govt hikes Z$ vehicle licence fee

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1148 Views

Zacc pounces on IDCZ bosses

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 736 Views

Salary dispute threatens schools opening

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 483 Views

Bosso: 'It's not inside, it's on top!'

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 520 Views

Lithium investor begins US$22m power line project

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 432 Views

Overwhelming number of uncollected passports a concern

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 325 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora activists in bloody fight

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 694 Views

Mnangagwa says western imposed sanctions 'are good'

30 Apr 2023 at 19:06hrs | 1683 Views

'Agenda MUST be written by Africans for Africans!' demanded Chiwenga. Prelude to bar EU election observers

30 Apr 2023 at 10:49hrs | 954 Views

Magistrate convicts CCC councillor without trial

30 Apr 2023 at 09:37hrs | 1765 Views

Zanu-PF election rigging exposes Chiwenga faction

30 Apr 2023 at 09:36hrs | 3470 Views

Mnangagwa ally suffers another Victoria Falls blow

30 Apr 2023 at 09:04hrs | 3712 Views

Fresh controversy over Bulawayo city's parking system

30 Apr 2023 at 09:02hrs | 973 Views

Council cries foul over 'hijacked' projects

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 751 Views

Ngarivhume jailing sends shock waves

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 1513 Views

Chamisa in diplomatic push ahead of polls

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 801 Views

Zanu-PF accused of disrupting CCC candidate selection

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 416 Views

Zanu-PF extortionists milk Chinese firm

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 580 Views

EU, UK, US presence at ZITF excites Mnangagwa

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 309 Views

Zimbabwe-born lock Snyman set to leave Leicester Tigers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 118 Views

Sikhala video was doctored claims lawyers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 391 Views

Outrage over bigwigs' 'secret' millions saga

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 478 Views

SA can turn into another Zimbabwe, hallucinates Mozambique linked Mashaba

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 903 Views

Cop dodges paying maintenance

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 202 Views

Woman wants court to stop cheating hubby

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 231 Views

Man forces wife to sleep in car

30 Apr 2023 at 08:57hrs | 381 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days