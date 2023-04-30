Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Curtain comes down on eventful ZITF

by Staff reporter
30 Apr 2023 at 09:15hrs | Views
THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) is an annual event that brings together business leaders, innovators, policymakers, and investors from across the globe together.

This year's trade showcase held under the theme: "Continuous innovation, global competitiveness," came to an end yesterday.

Over 20 countries participated, an increase from 13 registered last year.

These include Angola, Belarus, Botswana, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Netherlands, Nigeria, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA) and Zambia.

The UK, European Union (EU) and USA made a return after an extended absence.

The EU was the biggest exhibitor, taking up 33 square metres of exhibition space, according to ZITF Company chairman, Busisa Moyo.

The second largest exhibitor was Econet Zimbabwe.

The fair provided a platform for business leaders to showcase their products and services, network, and explore new business opportunities.

It also provided a unique opportunity for policymakers to engage business leaders and investors, understand their needs, and create an enabling environment for economic growth.

The programme was jam-packed with a vast range of events, from harnessing the power of technology to creating a future-fit labour force, to collaborative innovation as the bedrock of intra-Africa and international trade.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube took advantage of a business conference held during the ZITF to warn companies against engaging in parallel market activities.

He threatened to hike Zimbabwe's policy rates beyond 200% if companies continue to dabble in such activities, which have been blamed for affecting economic growth.

Last year, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) earned the tag of the ‘world's most aggressive' central bank, after authorities hiked the policy rate to 200%.

The rate was reduced to 150%, before a further slash to the current140%.

But firms say at those levels, accessing loans from banks becomes extremely expensive.

While officially opening the Connect Africa Symposium, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga said African countries should not be used as proxies in foreign conflicts by any country.

Instead, the continent should preserve her interests, particularly her resources, he said.

"Gone are the days when foreign powers come to our meetings and try to override our own agendas. No," Chiwenga said.

"The agenda must be written by Africans for Africans.

"We see repeated attempts of hectoring Africa into answering to issues that are peripheral to its interests.

"That must end.

"We also see attempts by bigger powers to fight over our resources which they want to control and to detect partnerships for us. We know our interests.

"We do not need to be lectured through hypocrisy."

He added: We must put our foot down as a continent, look to ourselves and assess partnerships for how well they serve us now and in future.

"That is the Africa we want and seek to build."

King Mswati III of the Royal Kingdom of Eswatini, who officially opened the fair on Friday, called for greater trade and investment cooperation between his country and Zimbabwe, stressing that the two countries' existing trade and investment remain negligible.

His call for greater trade and investment cooperation between his country and Zimbabwe is a reminder of the potential that lies in fostering stronger relationships between nations.

Despite the existing trade and investment being negligible, there is an opportunity for growth and development through mutual partnerships, he stressed.

"I further note that Eswatini imports over US$2 billion worth of goods per annum (from Zimbabwe) while Zimbabwe imports over US$5,6 billion worth of goods per annum from Eswatini," he said.

"However, trade and investment between the two countries remains insignificant compared to our respective  economic connectivities with the rest of the world.

"I, therefore, would like to call for closer trade and investment collaboration between Eswatini and Zimbabwe."

To address the challenges associated with the low levels of intra Africa trade, Mswati said African countries must make a conscious effort to do business with each other.

"This will go a long way in creating jobs for our economies and eradicate poverty in Africa," he said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa told journalists after touring the stands at ZITF that he was excited about the presence of  European nations, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom.

"So this engagement and re-engagement policy is bearing fruits. Perhaps, they heard that the Majesty is coming. That's why they're here," he said.

Industry minister Sekai Nzenza said ZITF had seen an increase in international participation of up to 30% compared to last year.

In terms of local participation, 65% of the confirmed exhibitors were from Harare while Bulawayo-based companies account for 21%.

Representation from other cities around the country is 14%.

There are 533 exhibitors, taking up 46 631 square metres of the exhibition space, which converts to 97% of available exhibition space.

This compares favourably to last year's closing total space occupied which was 45 786 square metres.

 To cater for the increased demand, organisers converted previously unused areas to exhibition sites.

 These include the Gate 7 car park as well as sections of selected boulevards.

As the world is changing at an unprecedented pace, Chiwenga urged businesses and countries to adapt and innovate in order to stay competitive.

"We must be at the forefront of innovation and driving change, if we are to succeed in achieving our aspirations of an empowered and prosperous middle-income economy by 2030," he said.

Source - The Standard
More on: #ZITF, #Eventful, #Down

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe bans grain exports

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa's ally in bizarre ritual

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

'Don't lie to Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Chamisa says workers are wheels of change

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe power generation has improved

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mapeza threatens to quit

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe tops global road carnage

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

'ZITF brought good business to Bulawayo'

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Shelf occupancy of locally manufactured goods rises to 80%

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zoey spreads Chinamwali lessons to men

15 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Palestinian Embassy In Solidarity With Citizens Against Economic Sanctions

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

WATCH: Vapositori for ED prays for Mnangagwa's government

16 hrs ago | 855 Views

Zimbabwean-born Marinos quits as Rugby Australia chief ahead of World Cup

16 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa urged to proclaim election dates

16 hrs ago | 589 Views

Chief Sigola dies

16 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Head-on claims 4 lives

16 hrs ago | 642 Views

No more open air worship for church

16 hrs ago | 529 Views

Sperm donor who fathered 550 children ordered to stop

16 hrs ago | 940 Views

Photos: Council offices in flames

16 hrs ago | 566 Views

CCC Alderman name removed from the nomination list

01 May 2023 at 10:03hrs | 2419 Views

Zanu-PF MP gets 8 votes in primaries

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1748 Views

Mystery over CCC activist Ali's body deepens

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1390 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's US$54m jet

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1967 Views

Zimbabwe cost of living up by 11%

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 423 Views

Govt hikes Z$ vehicle licence fee

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1148 Views

Zacc pounces on IDCZ bosses

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 738 Views

Salary dispute threatens schools opening

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 483 Views

Bosso: 'It's not inside, it's on top!'

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 521 Views

Lithium investor begins US$22m power line project

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 432 Views

Overwhelming number of uncollected passports a concern

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 325 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora activists in bloody fight

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 696 Views

Mnangagwa says western imposed sanctions 'are good'

30 Apr 2023 at 19:06hrs | 1683 Views

'Agenda MUST be written by Africans for Africans!' demanded Chiwenga. Prelude to bar EU election observers

30 Apr 2023 at 10:49hrs | 955 Views

Magistrate convicts CCC councillor without trial

30 Apr 2023 at 09:37hrs | 1765 Views

Zanu-PF election rigging exposes Chiwenga faction

30 Apr 2023 at 09:36hrs | 3470 Views

Mnangagwa ally suffers another Victoria Falls blow

30 Apr 2023 at 09:04hrs | 3712 Views

Fresh controversy over Bulawayo city's parking system

30 Apr 2023 at 09:02hrs | 973 Views

Council cries foul over 'hijacked' projects

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 751 Views

Ngarivhume jailing sends shock waves

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 1513 Views

Chamisa in diplomatic push ahead of polls

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 801 Views

Zanu-PF accused of disrupting CCC candidate selection

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 416 Views

Zanu-PF extortionists milk Chinese firm

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 580 Views

EU, UK, US presence at ZITF excites Mnangagwa

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 309 Views

Zimbabwe-born lock Snyman set to leave Leicester Tigers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 118 Views

Sikhala video was doctored claims lawyers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 391 Views

Outrage over bigwigs' 'secret' millions saga

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 479 Views

SA can turn into another Zimbabwe, hallucinates Mozambique linked Mashaba

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 903 Views

Cop dodges paying maintenance

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 203 Views

Woman wants court to stop cheating hubby

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 231 Views

Man forces wife to sleep in car

30 Apr 2023 at 08:57hrs | 381 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days