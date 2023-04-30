Ngarivhume to appeal sentence

News / Local

by Staff reporter

TranSform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume will this week approach the High Court seeking to overturn his conviction for inciting people to revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.Ngarivhume was on Friday jailed for an effective three years by Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka for incitement after a 2020 post on Twitter encouraging Zimbabweans to protest against corruption.Chakanyuka suspended one year of the sentence.The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights yesterday said Ngarivhume's defence lawyers had been given instructions to "file an appeal against both conviction and sentence, which should be done by Wednesday 3 May."The lawyers also expect to file an application for bail pending appeal this week.