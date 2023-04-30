Man forces wife to sleep in car

News / Local

by Staff reporter

An Epworth woman is sleeping in a car outside her house after she was chased away from her matrimonial home by her husband who infected her with HIV.The woman, who cannot be identified for her own protection, told Harare magistrate Tamara Chibindi that she was no longer enjoying the comfort of her bed since last year after her husband of 18 years ejected her from their home in a case of domestic violence.She told the court that her husband was abusive and does not want to see her inside the house, forcing her to sleep outside."I have decided to approach the court because all along, I have avoided suing him, but I am now tired of the continuous harassment," she submitted."He infected me with HIV and staying in the car has affected my health."The husband, however, said he divorced the complainant eight months ago."We are no longer married and I told her family that I do not want her anymore because she was seeing other men," he said.