Woman wants court to stop cheating hubby

by Staff reporter
30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | Views
A Harare woman on Friday accused her husband of causing her to suffer from hypertension and other health complications by engaging in extramarital affairs.

Martha Mazvure pleaded with Harare magistrate Tamara Chibindi to order her husband Stewart Chara to stop emotionally abusing her.

"My husband knows that I am a BP patient and I am not supposed to be stressed, but he continues doing things that stress me daily," she submitted.

"Sometimes he comes home wearing clothes with face powder stains.

"He is sleeping with different women and now he has infected me with a sexually transmitted disease."

Chibindi asked Mazvure how her husband was disturbing her peace, and she failed to answer.

She said she only wanted the court to order her husband to stop cheating.

Source - The Standard
