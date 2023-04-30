Cop dodges paying maintenance

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Harare police officer was ordered to bring his payslip and bank statement to court after he refused to disclose his salary to avoid paying maintenance.Hillary Nyamande was offering US$40 maintenance to his estranged wife, Petronella Mawoyo towards the upkeep of their two children.Nyamande told magistrate Sharon Mashavira that he earned $32 000 and a US$200 allowance.He also said he had remarried and had another child.Mawoyo dismissed his claims."He also does not have any other children except the two he has with me," she said."The children that he is referring to are actually two and they are not his biological children, they are his wife's children."Mashavira ordered Nyamande to bring a bank statement and payslip after postponing the matter.