Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Outrage over bigwigs' 'secret' millions saga

by Staff reporter
30 Apr 2023 at 09:22hrs | Views
Zimbabweans have been urged to demand accountability from their leaders after a report by an international organisation alleged that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga received US$3 million in secret payments from a controversial businessman.

The Sentry - which decribes itself as an investigative and policy organisation that seeks to disable multinational predatory networks benefiting from violence,  repression and conflict - said leaked internal documents from Zunaid Moti's African Chrome Fields (AFC) exposed the alleged secret payments to the two and their associates.

The transactions were allegedly made in November 2017 following a US$120 million deal.

Moti has business interests in Zimbabwe through ACF, which invested in a large chrome mining and smelting project in the Midlands.

Former Finance minister Tendai Biti, who is also a top Citizen Coalition for Change official, said Zimbabweans had a constitutional right and mandate to confront government over the saga.

"The citizens must act," Biti told The Standard yesterday in an interview.

"The citizens should be angry and translate their anger into constitutional legitimate action.

"Citizens cannot outsource or delegate their anger to someone else.

"The corruption is just unbelievable; corruption has cost Zimbabwe over US$4 billion per year.

"People are buying jets when we have hospitals without drugs."

Zimbabwe is losing up to US$2 billion annually in potential revenue from smuggling along its porous borders, according to anti-corruption watchdogs.

Biti said corruption had reached alarming levels as he accused Mnangagwa of running the country like a ‘mafia state'.

"These things have gone out of hand under this so-called Second Republic which is basically run like a mafia state," Biti said.

"We have seen the Al Jazeera documentary on gold, we have seen what they are doing with tobacco, we have seen previously reports from The Sentry on command agriculture, so this latest report is shocking and infuriating and paralyzing."

A recent Al Jazeera documentary on gold smuggling and money laundering featured Mnangagwa's ambassador at large Uebert Angel, who was recorded promising to help under cover journalists to launder US$1,2 billion in dirty money.

There has been no action taken against those implicated in the documentary.

Centre for Natural Resources Governance director Farai Maguwu said criminal international networks have captured the  Zimbabwean state.

"Zimbabweans everywhere need to engage and demand an immediate end to resource looting by the country's elite," Maguwu said.

"The capture of top government officials by international criminal networks and economic predators helps to open the eyes of Zimbabweans on the need to build strong institutions that ensure natural resource governance is not left to the discretion of leaders.

"Extraterritorial prosecutions against foreign criminals that collude with ruling elites to plunder Zimbabwe must be pursued.

"These midnight deals are the reason why the government is at war with communities when they bring so-called investors to them."

Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development programmes manager John Maketo said Zimbabweans must demand accountability and stop the looting of natural resources.

"There is a need for complete institutional reforms," Maketo said.

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa refused to comment on the matter yesterday.

Writing in one of the South African publications, Moti denied any wrongdoing saying the investigation was based on stolen documents.

"ACF has not received any preferential treatment or benefits outside of the ordinary course of business, or concessions that are not comparable to other investors in the region," Moti wrote.

"All such concessions were obtained through the proper channels in accordance with all relevant regulations and while some were granted, many were not.

"This further refutes any claims of special favours  - a notion I reject with the contempt it deserves."

Source - The Standard
More on: #Outrage, #Secret, #Saga

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe bans grain exports

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa's ally in bizarre ritual

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

'Don't lie to Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Chamisa says workers are wheels of change

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe power generation has improved

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mapeza threatens to quit

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe tops global road carnage

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

'ZITF brought good business to Bulawayo'

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Shelf occupancy of locally manufactured goods rises to 80%

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zoey spreads Chinamwali lessons to men

15 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Palestinian Embassy In Solidarity With Citizens Against Economic Sanctions

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

WATCH: Vapositori for ED prays for Mnangagwa's government

16 hrs ago | 855 Views

Zimbabwean-born Marinos quits as Rugby Australia chief ahead of World Cup

16 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa urged to proclaim election dates

16 hrs ago | 589 Views

Chief Sigola dies

16 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Head-on claims 4 lives

16 hrs ago | 643 Views

No more open air worship for church

16 hrs ago | 529 Views

Sperm donor who fathered 550 children ordered to stop

16 hrs ago | 940 Views

Photos: Council offices in flames

16 hrs ago | 566 Views

CCC Alderman name removed from the nomination list

01 May 2023 at 10:03hrs | 2419 Views

Zanu-PF MP gets 8 votes in primaries

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1748 Views

Mystery over CCC activist Ali's body deepens

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1390 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's US$54m jet

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1967 Views

Zimbabwe cost of living up by 11%

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 423 Views

Govt hikes Z$ vehicle licence fee

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1148 Views

Zacc pounces on IDCZ bosses

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 738 Views

Salary dispute threatens schools opening

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 483 Views

Bosso: 'It's not inside, it's on top!'

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 521 Views

Lithium investor begins US$22m power line project

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 432 Views

Overwhelming number of uncollected passports a concern

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 325 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora activists in bloody fight

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 696 Views

Mnangagwa says western imposed sanctions 'are good'

30 Apr 2023 at 19:06hrs | 1683 Views

'Agenda MUST be written by Africans for Africans!' demanded Chiwenga. Prelude to bar EU election observers

30 Apr 2023 at 10:49hrs | 955 Views

Magistrate convicts CCC councillor without trial

30 Apr 2023 at 09:37hrs | 1765 Views

Zanu-PF election rigging exposes Chiwenga faction

30 Apr 2023 at 09:36hrs | 3472 Views

Mnangagwa ally suffers another Victoria Falls blow

30 Apr 2023 at 09:04hrs | 3712 Views

Fresh controversy over Bulawayo city's parking system

30 Apr 2023 at 09:02hrs | 973 Views

Council cries foul over 'hijacked' projects

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 751 Views

Ngarivhume jailing sends shock waves

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 1513 Views

Chamisa in diplomatic push ahead of polls

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 801 Views

Zanu-PF accused of disrupting CCC candidate selection

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 416 Views

Zanu-PF extortionists milk Chinese firm

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 580 Views

EU, UK, US presence at ZITF excites Mnangagwa

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 309 Views

Zimbabwe-born lock Snyman set to leave Leicester Tigers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 118 Views

Sikhala video was doctored claims lawyers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 391 Views

SA can turn into another Zimbabwe, hallucinates Mozambique linked Mashaba

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 904 Views

Cop dodges paying maintenance

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 203 Views

Woman wants court to stop cheating hubby

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 231 Views

Man forces wife to sleep in car

30 Apr 2023 at 08:57hrs | 381 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days