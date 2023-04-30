Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Sikhala video was doctored claims lawyers

by Staff reporter
30 Apr 2023 at 09:12hrs | Views
A video used to charge Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) politician Job Sikhala for allegedly inciting violence was doctored, his lawyers say.

Sikhala was arrested in June last year for allegedly inciting public violence at the funeral wake of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

He faces separate charges of obstructing the course of justice and disorderly conduct.

According to his lawyer Alec Muchadehama, the video used by prosecutors to build a case against the Zengeza West legislator was edited before being posted on YouTube.

"lt is common cause that video evidence is prone to manipulation," his lawyer said in closing submissions last week.

"This is why our law has developed specific safeguards relating to the production of such evidence."

Sikhala has been denied bail countless times, with prosecutors saying he was a repeat offender.

He denies charges of inciting violence, but prosecutors insist the video incriminated him.

"The second state witness unwittingly conceded that he manipulated or altered the video at the time of downloading," Muchadehama said.

"He specifically told the court that at the time of downloading the video, he was given the option of choosing the download quality of the video and he chose "360" as the quality of the video he downloaded.

"Choosing "360" as the quality of the video download clearly reveals that he altered the quality of the video on YouTube as he downloaded it onto the exhibits tendered before the court.

"The video expert who was called by the defense pointed out that the video went through a process of editing before being uploaded on YouTube.

"He pointed to the watermark "DeeMabs" inscribed across the video as evidence of editing."

His lawyers argued that prosecutors had failed to prove that the video was original.

"The onus to establish that the video in question is evidence upon which the court can safely rely lies with the state.

"It has not proved that the video was not manipulated in any way."

 Last week, a Harare magistrate postponed judgment on Sikhala where he faces a separate charge of incitement to violence.

 Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa moved the ruling to May 3 saying she received submissions late.

The case emanates from claims by Sikhala that Zanu-PF was linked to  Ali's murder.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Sikhala, #CCC, #Video

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe bans grain exports

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa's ally in bizarre ritual

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

'Don't lie to Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Chamisa says workers are wheels of change

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe power generation has improved

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mapeza threatens to quit

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe tops global road carnage

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

'ZITF brought good business to Bulawayo'

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Shelf occupancy of locally manufactured goods rises to 80%

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zoey spreads Chinamwali lessons to men

15 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Palestinian Embassy In Solidarity With Citizens Against Economic Sanctions

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

WATCH: Vapositori for ED prays for Mnangagwa's government

16 hrs ago | 857 Views

Zimbabwean-born Marinos quits as Rugby Australia chief ahead of World Cup

16 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa urged to proclaim election dates

16 hrs ago | 589 Views

Chief Sigola dies

16 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Head-on claims 4 lives

16 hrs ago | 643 Views

No more open air worship for church

16 hrs ago | 529 Views

Sperm donor who fathered 550 children ordered to stop

16 hrs ago | 941 Views

Photos: Council offices in flames

16 hrs ago | 567 Views

CCC Alderman name removed from the nomination list

01 May 2023 at 10:03hrs | 2419 Views

Zanu-PF MP gets 8 votes in primaries

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1748 Views

Mystery over CCC activist Ali's body deepens

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1390 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's US$54m jet

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1969 Views

Zimbabwe cost of living up by 11%

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 423 Views

Govt hikes Z$ vehicle licence fee

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1148 Views

Zacc pounces on IDCZ bosses

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 738 Views

Salary dispute threatens schools opening

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 483 Views

Bosso: 'It's not inside, it's on top!'

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 521 Views

Lithium investor begins US$22m power line project

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 432 Views

Overwhelming number of uncollected passports a concern

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 325 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora activists in bloody fight

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 696 Views

Mnangagwa says western imposed sanctions 'are good'

30 Apr 2023 at 19:06hrs | 1683 Views

'Agenda MUST be written by Africans for Africans!' demanded Chiwenga. Prelude to bar EU election observers

30 Apr 2023 at 10:49hrs | 955 Views

Magistrate convicts CCC councillor without trial

30 Apr 2023 at 09:37hrs | 1765 Views

Zanu-PF election rigging exposes Chiwenga faction

30 Apr 2023 at 09:36hrs | 3472 Views

Mnangagwa ally suffers another Victoria Falls blow

30 Apr 2023 at 09:04hrs | 3712 Views

Fresh controversy over Bulawayo city's parking system

30 Apr 2023 at 09:02hrs | 973 Views

Council cries foul over 'hijacked' projects

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 751 Views

Ngarivhume jailing sends shock waves

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 1513 Views

Chamisa in diplomatic push ahead of polls

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 801 Views

Zanu-PF accused of disrupting CCC candidate selection

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 416 Views

Zanu-PF extortionists milk Chinese firm

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 580 Views

EU, UK, US presence at ZITF excites Mnangagwa

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 309 Views

Zimbabwe-born lock Snyman set to leave Leicester Tigers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 118 Views

Outrage over bigwigs' 'secret' millions saga

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 479 Views

SA can turn into another Zimbabwe, hallucinates Mozambique linked Mashaba

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 904 Views

Cop dodges paying maintenance

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 203 Views

Woman wants court to stop cheating hubby

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 231 Views

Man forces wife to sleep in car

30 Apr 2023 at 08:57hrs | 381 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days