Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

EU, UK, US presence at ZITF excites Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
30 Apr 2023 at 09:08hrs | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday said the participation of European nations, the United States of America and the United Kingdom at this year's Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) is an indication that his reengagement drive is effective.

"The Americans are here, the British are here, the EU is here. What else would we want? Everybody is here. So this engagement and re-engagement policy is bearing fruits. Perhaps, they heard that the Majesty is coming. That's why they are here," Mnangagwa told journalists after touring the stands at the ZITF.

The ZITF ends today.

Over 20 countries participated at this year's trade fair, a growth from 13 last year.

Angola, Belarus, Botswana, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Netherlands, Nigeria, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America and Zambia were the countries that participated.

The UK, which has been blamed by Zimbabwe for igniting a prolonged economic crisis after slapping the country with sanctions about 20 years ago, also participated.

The EU was the biggest exhibitor, taking up 33 square metres of exhibition space, according to ZITF Company chairman, Busisa Moyo.

There are 533 exhibitors, taking up 46 631 square metres of the exhibition space, which converts to 97% of available exhibition space.

This compares favourably to last year's closing total of space occupied which was 45 786 square metres.

King Mswati III of the Royal Kingdom of Eswatini, later officially opened the fair.

He called for greater trade and investment cooperation, stressing that the two countries' existing trade and investment remain negligible."I further note that Eswatini imports over USD$2 billion worth of goods per annum (from Zimbabwe) while Zimbabwe imports over USD$5,6 billion worth of goods per annum from Eswatini," he said.

"However, trade and investment between the two countries remains insignificant compared to our respective  economic connectivities with the rest of the world. I, therefore, would like to call for closer trade and investment collaboration between Eswatini and Zimbabwe."

Source - The Standard
More on: #ZITF, #MNangagwa,

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe bans grain exports

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa's ally in bizarre ritual

2 hrs ago | 408 Views

'Don't lie to Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Chamisa says workers are wheels of change

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe power generation has improved

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mapeza threatens to quit

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe tops global road carnage

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

'ZITF brought good business to Bulawayo'

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Shelf occupancy of locally manufactured goods rises to 80%

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zoey spreads Chinamwali lessons to men

15 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Palestinian Embassy In Solidarity With Citizens Against Economic Sanctions

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

WATCH: Vapositori for ED prays for Mnangagwa's government

16 hrs ago | 857 Views

Zimbabwean-born Marinos quits as Rugby Australia chief ahead of World Cup

16 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa urged to proclaim election dates

16 hrs ago | 590 Views

Chief Sigola dies

16 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Head-on claims 4 lives

16 hrs ago | 643 Views

No more open air worship for church

16 hrs ago | 529 Views

Sperm donor who fathered 550 children ordered to stop

16 hrs ago | 941 Views

Photos: Council offices in flames

16 hrs ago | 567 Views

CCC Alderman name removed from the nomination list

01 May 2023 at 10:03hrs | 2419 Views

Zanu-PF MP gets 8 votes in primaries

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1748 Views

Mystery over CCC activist Ali's body deepens

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1390 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's US$54m jet

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1969 Views

Zimbabwe cost of living up by 11%

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 423 Views

Govt hikes Z$ vehicle licence fee

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1148 Views

Zacc pounces on IDCZ bosses

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 738 Views

Salary dispute threatens schools opening

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 483 Views

Bosso: 'It's not inside, it's on top!'

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 522 Views

Lithium investor begins US$22m power line project

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 432 Views

Overwhelming number of uncollected passports a concern

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 325 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora activists in bloody fight

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 696 Views

Mnangagwa says western imposed sanctions 'are good'

30 Apr 2023 at 19:06hrs | 1683 Views

'Agenda MUST be written by Africans for Africans!' demanded Chiwenga. Prelude to bar EU election observers

30 Apr 2023 at 10:49hrs | 955 Views

Magistrate convicts CCC councillor without trial

30 Apr 2023 at 09:37hrs | 1765 Views

Zanu-PF election rigging exposes Chiwenga faction

30 Apr 2023 at 09:36hrs | 3472 Views

Mnangagwa ally suffers another Victoria Falls blow

30 Apr 2023 at 09:04hrs | 3712 Views

Fresh controversy over Bulawayo city's parking system

30 Apr 2023 at 09:02hrs | 973 Views

Council cries foul over 'hijacked' projects

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 751 Views

Ngarivhume jailing sends shock waves

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 1513 Views

Chamisa in diplomatic push ahead of polls

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 801 Views

Zanu-PF accused of disrupting CCC candidate selection

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 416 Views

Zanu-PF extortionists milk Chinese firm

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 580 Views

Zimbabwe-born lock Snyman set to leave Leicester Tigers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 118 Views

Sikhala video was doctored claims lawyers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 391 Views

Outrage over bigwigs' 'secret' millions saga

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 479 Views

SA can turn into another Zimbabwe, hallucinates Mozambique linked Mashaba

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 904 Views

Cop dodges paying maintenance

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 203 Views

Woman wants court to stop cheating hubby

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 231 Views

Man forces wife to sleep in car

30 Apr 2023 at 08:57hrs | 381 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days