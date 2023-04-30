Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF extortionists milk Chinese firm

by Staff reporter
30 Apr 2023 at 09:09hrs | Views
Former vice-president Kembo Mohadi's name was used by two Zanu-PF officials to extort US$110 000 from a Chinese company that wanted to open a gold mine in Matabeleland South, court records have revealed.

Zanu-PF league members from Bulawayo, Blessed Mushando (34) and Mtunzi Mabhena (34) who are set to appear in court in June before Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere are said to have used the top ruling party official's name to illegally get money from the Chinese company.

Mushando, Mabhena and Max Mpungu (32), who are cited as the first, second and third accused persons respectively, are facing eight fraud charges and a count of extortion.

According to court papers, Mushando is listed as the Zanu-PF Bulawayo youth league chairperson and Mabhena, a committee member.

The case was investigated by the Police Anti-Corruption Unit (PACU) under DR 03/09/20209.

The complainant is True Double Investment (Pvt) Limited, a company into alluvial gold mining registered in Zimbabwe. It is represented by one of its managing directors Cheng Minghua.

Prosecutors are alleging that sometime in October 2O18, Minghua was introduced by his friend Mike Kutsoko to Mushando and Mabhena.

Mushando indicated that he was the secretary to the then vice-president Mohadi, who resigned in 2021 after he was caught up in a sex scandal.

He remains Zanu-PF's second in command.

It is alleged that on a date unknown to the state, but in October 2018, Mushando and Mabhena arranged for a meeting with Minghua at Holiday Inn Hotel, Harare.

Minghua attended the meeting with his co-director, Chong Yongde.

During the meeting, Mushando and Mabhena told the complainants that they should engage Mohadi if they wanted a gold mining licence.

They claimed that Mohadi needed US$20 000 to facilitate the deal, and they were given the money.

Prosecutors, say there was never such an agreement with Mohadi.

A week later, Mushando and Mabhena claimed to have arranged another meeting with Mohadi and they went to his  office with the complainants.

They met Mohadi, but he allegedly did not mention anything to do with money and instead promised to help the investors in establishing the mine.

It is alleged that after a few days, Mushando and Mabhena visited the complainants indicating that officials at the Mines  ministry in Matabeleland South needed US$17 000 as facilitation fees.

It is alleged that on April 10, 2019, Mushando and Mabhena were hosted by Minghua and his co-director Laura Melane  where the duo indicated that Mohadi was not happy with the delayed payments.

They warned the Chinese investors that they risked losing out on the deal to some Russian miners.

"(The) complainant then indicated that he would want to personally hand over the money to  the vice-president and accused one later called purportedly to facilitate a meeting between complainant and the vice president," court papers read.

"In the company of his co-director Yongde, (the) complainant drove and met accused one at Holiday lnn, Harare, car park from there they drove to the vice-president's office.

"At the vice-president's office, complainant and his co-director handed over US$5 000 to accused one and were left in the waiting room while accused one proceeded to arrange the meeting.

"Accused one later returned indicating that the vice-president was too busy that he could not see them and had handed over the money to the vice-president's secretary, which never was the case."

Prosecutors alleged that the duo hatched a plan to defraud the complainants and they forged a receipt number RC1300 with a value of US$5 900 purporting it had originated from Umguza District Council for mining levies.

The prosecutors said sometime in September 2019, the complainants were approached by the duo and they indicated that Mohadi had some problems with his cattle farming project and needed US$8 000.

The complainants refused to give them more money.

However, the complainant later received a call from Mpungu who claimed he was Mohadi's son and needed the money,

It is alleged the complainants asked him to come and collect the money in person, but Mpungu refused saying he was at the airport en-route to South Africa and they gave the money to the duo.

The state alleged that the complainant lost US$110 400 and nothing was recovered.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Chinese, #Firm

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe bans grain exports

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa's ally in bizarre ritual

2 hrs ago | 408 Views

'Don't lie to Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Chamisa says workers are wheels of change

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe power generation has improved

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mapeza threatens to quit

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe tops global road carnage

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

'ZITF brought good business to Bulawayo'

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Shelf occupancy of locally manufactured goods rises to 80%

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zoey spreads Chinamwali lessons to men

15 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Palestinian Embassy In Solidarity With Citizens Against Economic Sanctions

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

WATCH: Vapositori for ED prays for Mnangagwa's government

16 hrs ago | 857 Views

Zimbabwean-born Marinos quits as Rugby Australia chief ahead of World Cup

16 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa urged to proclaim election dates

16 hrs ago | 590 Views

Chief Sigola dies

16 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Head-on claims 4 lives

16 hrs ago | 643 Views

No more open air worship for church

16 hrs ago | 530 Views

Sperm donor who fathered 550 children ordered to stop

16 hrs ago | 941 Views

Photos: Council offices in flames

16 hrs ago | 567 Views

CCC Alderman name removed from the nomination list

01 May 2023 at 10:03hrs | 2419 Views

Zanu-PF MP gets 8 votes in primaries

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1748 Views

Mystery over CCC activist Ali's body deepens

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1390 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's US$54m jet

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1969 Views

Zimbabwe cost of living up by 11%

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 423 Views

Govt hikes Z$ vehicle licence fee

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1148 Views

Zacc pounces on IDCZ bosses

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 739 Views

Salary dispute threatens schools opening

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 483 Views

Bosso: 'It's not inside, it's on top!'

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 522 Views

Lithium investor begins US$22m power line project

01 May 2023 at 08:09hrs | 432 Views

Overwhelming number of uncollected passports a concern

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 325 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora activists in bloody fight

01 May 2023 at 08:08hrs | 696 Views

Mnangagwa says western imposed sanctions 'are good'

30 Apr 2023 at 19:06hrs | 1683 Views

'Agenda MUST be written by Africans for Africans!' demanded Chiwenga. Prelude to bar EU election observers

30 Apr 2023 at 10:49hrs | 955 Views

Magistrate convicts CCC councillor without trial

30 Apr 2023 at 09:37hrs | 1765 Views

Zanu-PF election rigging exposes Chiwenga faction

30 Apr 2023 at 09:36hrs | 3472 Views

Mnangagwa ally suffers another Victoria Falls blow

30 Apr 2023 at 09:04hrs | 3712 Views

Fresh controversy over Bulawayo city's parking system

30 Apr 2023 at 09:02hrs | 973 Views

Council cries foul over 'hijacked' projects

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 751 Views

Ngarivhume jailing sends shock waves

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 1513 Views

Chamisa in diplomatic push ahead of polls

30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 801 Views

Zanu-PF accused of disrupting CCC candidate selection

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 416 Views

EU, UK, US presence at ZITF excites Mnangagwa

30 Apr 2023 at 09:00hrs | 309 Views

Zimbabwe-born lock Snyman set to leave Leicester Tigers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 118 Views

Sikhala video was doctored claims lawyers

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 391 Views

Outrage over bigwigs' 'secret' millions saga

30 Apr 2023 at 08:59hrs | 479 Views

SA can turn into another Zimbabwe, hallucinates Mozambique linked Mashaba

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 904 Views

Cop dodges paying maintenance

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 203 Views

Woman wants court to stop cheating hubby

30 Apr 2023 at 08:58hrs | 231 Views

Man forces wife to sleep in car

30 Apr 2023 at 08:57hrs | 381 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days