Zanu-PF accused of disrupting CCC candidate selection

by Staff reporter
30 Apr 2023 at 09:07hrs | Views
Zanu-PF was yesterday accused of interfering with Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) provincial caucus meetings where the opposition party was selecting its candidates for the upcoming elections.

CCC held caucus selection meetings in six provinces - Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Manicaland, Midlands, Matabeleland leland South and Masvingo.

There was violence in Midlands where aspiring candidate Corban Madzivanyika was accused of bussing "thugs" to disrupt a caucus meeting in Mbizo.

Madzivanyika is eyeing Mbizo constituency currently under Settlement Chikinywa.

Madzivanyika denied charges when contacted for comment.

"It's politics. They want to tarnish my image," he told The Standard.

Chikwinya accused Zanu-PF elements of disrupting the selection process.

"This is so alien in our processes, but  I am sure some Zanu-PF thugs have taken advantage of our congregation and went after Judy who they know since she identified them as suspects during the Mboneni murder case," Chikwinya said.

Judith Ncube is the sister to Mboneni, who was killed during a CCC rally ahead of the March by-elections last year.

"The guy who threatened Judy (during the caucus meeting) was part of the gang that attacked Mboneni," Chikwinya said.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsavngwa could not be reached for comment.

CCC deputy party spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said the opposition party disqualified a number of aspiring candidates after they failed the vetting process.

"There are people who did not pass the vetting process and were disqualified by the vetting committee, but they have a right of appeal to the appeals committee," Siziba said.

"They may not be satisfied with the reasons for their disqualification; however, in the principle of natural justice, what we are going to do is that we will hear their cases because they have a right to be heard, and a right to a fair trial."

Siziba said they had strict selection criteria that may see some aspiring candidates, even sitting legislators, falling by the wayside.

"We are very strict, we are using a credential template to make sure that we select the right candidates that will represent the party well," he said.

"We will be announcing the final list of our candidates this week."

Source - The Standard
More on: #Zanu-PF, #CCC, #Candidate

Most Popular In 7 Days