Council cries foul over 'hijacked' projects

by Staff reporter
30 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | Views
BULAWAYO councillors have accused central government of hijacking the local authority's projects for political mileage.

The city fathers were making reference to the ongoing refurbishment works at Bulawayo's Home Industries in Mpopoma after the place was gutted by a fire last year.

At least 700 entrepreneurs lost their equipment, material and products worth several thousands of dollars when the inferno gutted the place.

"The involvement of the central government in council affairs regarding small scale and medium entrepreneurs is concerning," Ward 24 councillor Arnold Batirai said.

"The issue of decongesting the place was a council matter and they (government) should not get involved."

Other councillors expressed similar concerns when contacted for comment.

Last week, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube was accused of hijacking a hospital project in Bulawayo's Cowdray Park suburb, which was built with support from the United Kingdom.

Source - Southern Eye

Most Popular In 7 Days