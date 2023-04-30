Fresh controversy over Bulawayo city's parking system

News / Local

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO business executives want the city's controversial vehicle parking management system cancelled and renegotiated, saying it is hurting struggling local companies.A Bulawayo resident also dragged the Bulawayo City Council to court last year demanding the cancellation of the vehicle parking management system contract awarded to a South African company, Tendy Three Investment (TTI).The city's vehicle parking management system is managed by TTI under a build, operate and transfer (BOT) framework, where the South African firm designs, installs and maintains the parking system.According to the agreement, the council could earn between US$1,1 million and US$1,5 million in revenue annually, which can be used to rehabilitate the city's poor road network.However, the city's road network even in the central business district (CBD) where the TTI is making its profits, remains in a bad state.There has been an outcry over the vehicle parking management system with motorists condemning the parking fees as excessive.Initially, motorists were paying US$1 for 30 minutes, but following the outcry, TTI now charges US$1 for an hour.But motorists say the fees are still exorbitant, with businesses saying this is chasing away customers.Association for Businesses in Zimbabwe (ABUZ) chief executive Victor Nyoni said the local authority should have consulted businesses before signing the deal, which he said is hurting local companies."TTI is essentially meant to provide order and convenience and a positive impact to businesses, sadly the opposite is true," Nyoni said."Sadly, the council did not engage business when awarding this tender."They could have had a meeting with stakeholders and agreed on a monthly payment plan with companies because some of them have to park several vehicles on a single day."How much are they losing?"He added: "Now, when one thinks of going to shop in town, they get traumatised by the parking nightmare yet those are our clients."It is chasing away customers."Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association vice chairperson Patricia Tshabalala said residents were plotting another protest against TTI and council."We represent the needs of the people and they are calling for a strike, and as BPRA why would we not support them?," Tshabalala asked."TTI is problematic. We can't have people being abused and exploited."Council spokesperson Bongiwe Ngwenya was not forthcoming with a comment.Last week, TTI defended its vehicle parking management system saying it is in sync with global system mobile communications.The company said motorists were being correctly billed in real time.In Harare, Local Government minister July Moyo last month appointed a committee to probe City Parking operations following an outcry.The Citizens Coalition for Change, which runs Harare City Council, also held a meeting with councillors as party leader Nelson Chamisa instructed city fathers to resolve the chaos.