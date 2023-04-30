Mnangagwa ally suffers another Victoria Falls blow

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A bid by one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's allies to evict a leading tour operator in Victoria Falls suffered another setback after the local municipality withdrew his offer letter for a prime piece of land.Councillors voted against the bid by Scott Sakupwanya, a gold dealer, to evict Wild Horizons from its leased property to pave way for the construction of a US$50 million luxury hotel.Wild Horizons has been operating in the area for three decades and holds rights to the land until 2029.According to reports, it is not clear how much Sakupwanya, through his Betterbrands company had offered for the land.Reports say land prices in the resort town rocketed after it was declared an international financial centre about a decade ago.In December 2020, it was also granted city status.In a letter addressed to Wild Horizons dated April 19, Victoria Falls town clerk Ronnie Dube said the local authority was withdrawing its earlier plans to evict the company."Further to my letter to you dated 30 December 2022 and the subsequent letter dated February 1, 2023, council in committee No.26 on April 3, 2023 resolved that the letter written by the town clerk on December 30, 2022 be withdrawn," the letter reads.The letter is titled: Withdrawal of notice to relocate the Jetty site from Stand 1392 A to part of the Boat Club.On December 30 last year, Dube had allegedly unilaterally directed Wild Horizons to vacate the land.He said the council had decided to repurpose the area.His move subsequently triggered a fierce dispute between the local authority and Wild Horizons.Wild Horizons argued that it had the right of first refusal on any sale of the land, according to documents seen by Zimbabwe Independent.Sakupwanya did not respond to questions on whether BetterBrands would seek an alternative piece of land.This is not the first time that Dube has been accused of acting unilaterally in important matters relating to public assets.The property in question sits on over nine hectares and is believed to be worth millions of United States dollars.Wild Horizons operates a lucrative boat lending business.