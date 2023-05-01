Zanu-PF losing candidates warned on jumping ship

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Murewa district co-ordinating committee chairperson Wellington Kademeteme has warned party members who lost in the party's primaries against standing as independents in the upcoming general elections.Kademeteme was speaking in Macheke during an inter-district meeting that was meant to mend relations between winning and losing candidates.The meeting followed claims that Tawanda Chenana was allegedly pushing for a protest vote after he lost to Noah Mangondo in Murehwa South in the primaries.In March, Chenana handed over ambulances to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House which were later donated to Macheke and Jekwa clinics in Murehwa."We cannot create a spare constituency because of the results. Get me right, don't copy those who rebelled not knowing how that was done. We follow party ideologies," Kademeteme said.Chenana appealed to party members to vote for the winning candidate."I appeal to all those who voted for me, who didn't and those who think they won to vote for Mnangagwa. Let's forget what happened previously. Down with deception and pretending to like the party," he said.Mangondo said he was aiming to garner 25 000 votes in the polls."Candidates don't have people; everyone is a Zanu-PF member. We should, therefore, unite under Mnangagwa and vote for him resoundingly. We want to improve our votes here and our target is 25 000 votes," he said.Zanu-PF is targeting five million votes for Mnangagwa to ensure his re-election.