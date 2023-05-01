Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Malema says Zimbabweans have let down Ngarivhume

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
SOUTH Africa's main opposition leader Julius Malema, has urged Zimbabweans to stand up against the harassment of pro-democracy activists following the jailing of opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume last week.

Ngarivhume was sentenced to four years imprisonment for calling for mass protests in 2020.

He will, however, serve three years.

"I was shocked to hear that the Zimbabwean government has jailed Jacob Ngarivhume @NgarivhumeJacob, for demanding accountability through picket lines on how COVID-19 funds were used in 2020 by kleptocratic politicians," Malema, who is the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, tweeted.

"Sending an activist to four years imprisonment for simply holding different political views is pathetic.  Zimbabweans must learn to protect their own, particularly those who are the voice of the voiceless against the corrupt few. The truth will never be incarcerated; Africa we are one."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has been criticised for shrinking the country's democratic space by arresting critics and enacting controversial legislation.

One of the laws is the controversial Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Bill which has been described by civil society as seeking to control the operations of non-governmental organisations at the forefront of exposing human rights violations, corruption and misgovernance.

Former Information minister Jonathan Moyo at the weekend said Mnangagwa was taking the country back to the dark days of Gukurahundi.

"Given sections 56, 58, 59, 60 and 61 of the 2013 Constitution, it beggars belief that any magistrate would be fooled by political prosecutors — some three months before a general election — into making a manifestly political decision to convict and impose a draconian sentence to knockout an electoral opponent of the sitting president, as a way of sending a chilling message to other presidential aspirants or voters," Moyo posted on Twitter.

"Truth be told, the judiciary's shocking mishandling of Bill of Rights cases these days is eerily reminiscent of the Gukurahundi years, when the Rhodesian State of Emergency retained between 1980 and 1990 was ruthlessly enforced."

But Zanu-PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi said Ngarivhume's sentencing was befitting of the offence he committed.

"For the record, Ngarivhume was convicted for inciting and organising public violence," Mugwadi said.

"There are so many opposition leaders in Zimbabwe who hold different political views with Zanu-PF, the likes of (Douglas) Mwonzora, (Nelson) Chamisa, (Lovemore) Madhuku and many others who do not hold similar political views with Zanu-PF, but they are not in jail.

"Unless Malema wants to tell us that Mwonzora, Chamisa and Madhuku hold similar political views with Zanu-PF. No one knows what Malema smokes and how high or low it takes him, but what is clear is that what he is smoking is not good for him."

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy spokesperson Gift "Ostallos" Siziba yesterday said Malema's remarks confirmed fears that Mnangagwa is an autocratic ruler.

"Comments by Malema have confirmed the failure by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. It shows the second republic, the new dispensation led by Mnangagwa is old wine in a new bottle. It has surpassed the late President Robert Mugabe post-Independence government in terms of closed democratic space," Siziba said.

"President Mnangagwa has created a de-facto one-party State. The Bill of Rights under President Mnangagwa was long suspended thereafter denying Zimbabweans freedom of assembly and freedom of speech, the right to petition and demonstrate."

A number of opposition activists and other government critics are facing various charges at the courts.

Recently, CCC spokesperson Fadzai Mahere was convicted on a law that the High Court ruled as invalid. She escaped jail by opting to pay a US$500 fine.

Source - newsday

Comments

Neat 6 roomed gwabalanda house to let


Must Read

Uganda lawmakers pass amended draft of anti-LGBTQI+ bill, retaining harsh penalties

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Jonathan Moyo 'defends' magistrate who is facing online harassment

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

D-day for Job Sikhala

3 hrs ago | 782 Views

Mugabe's son in-law lists 21 farms in divorce case

3 hrs ago | 1116 Views

UK will not give any special treatment to Mnangagwa's ambassador-at-large

3 hrs ago | 514 Views

Divided Zimbabwe opposition will not be able to dislodge Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidates warned on jumping ship

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Biti assault victim concludes testimony

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mugabe's minister completes jail term

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zimbabwe poll postponement doubtful

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Corruption tarnishing Zimbabwe's image

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Family crisis in the West

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Bread price jumps 109% in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

CCC linked ZCTU says 'No party owns us'

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe police tell journalists to 'stick to your mandate'

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority partners Emirates, SAA

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

'Bulawayo needs to be prime shooting location for films'

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

State-assisted funeral for Chief Sigola

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Nationwide registration blitz underway

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Rufaro upgrade misses derby target

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

SA officials intercept truck smuggling cigarettes worth R20m

11 hrs ago | 362 Views

Ex-minister released from Chikurubi Female Prison

11 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Mnangagwa plots Angel retribution for embarrassing him

11 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Gwanda receives two ambulances from aspiring Zanu-PF candidate

11 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwe bans grain exports

24 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Mnangagwa's ally in bizarre ritual

24 hrs ago | 2846 Views

'Don't lie to Mnangagwa'

24 hrs ago | 1932 Views

Chamisa says workers are wheels of change

24 hrs ago | 613 Views

Zimbabwe power generation has improved

24 hrs ago | 859 Views

Mapeza threatens to quit

24 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Zimbabwe tops global road carnage

24 hrs ago | 880 Views

'ZITF brought good business to Bulawayo'

24 hrs ago | 640 Views

Shelf occupancy of locally manufactured goods rises to 80%

24 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zoey spreads Chinamwali lessons to men

01 May 2023 at 19:39hrs | 1801 Views

Palestinian Embassy In Solidarity With Citizens Against Economic Sanctions

01 May 2023 at 19:38hrs | 224 Views

WATCH: Vapositori for ED prays for Mnangagwa's government

01 May 2023 at 19:32hrs | 1366 Views

Zimbabwean-born Marinos quits as Rugby Australia chief ahead of World Cup

01 May 2023 at 19:20hrs | 330 Views

Mnangagwa urged to proclaim election dates

01 May 2023 at 19:20hrs | 789 Views

Chief Sigola dies

01 May 2023 at 19:19hrs | 1604 Views

Head-on claims 4 lives

01 May 2023 at 19:19hrs | 800 Views

No more open air worship for church

01 May 2023 at 19:18hrs | 802 Views

Sperm donor who fathered 550 children ordered to stop

01 May 2023 at 19:17hrs | 1569 Views

Photos: Council offices in flames

01 May 2023 at 19:09hrs | 786 Views

CCC Alderman name removed from the nomination list

01 May 2023 at 10:03hrs | 2813 Views

Zanu-PF MP gets 8 votes in primaries

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 2120 Views

Mystery over CCC activist Ali's body deepens

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1609 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's US$54m jet

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 2281 Views

Zimbabwe cost of living up by 11%

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 465 Views

Govt hikes Z$ vehicle licence fee

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1330 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days