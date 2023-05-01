D-day for Job Sikhala

News / Local

by Staff reporter

JAILED opposition lawmaker, Job Sikhala will know his fate Wednesday when Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa hands down her judgement in a case the politician is accused of disturbing police investigations.Sikhala was charged with the offence weeks after his arrest on allegations of inciting public violence to avenge the death of slain Citizens Coalition for change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali.Sikhala denies the allegations.The magistrate was expected to deliver her judgement last week but failed to do so, saying she had received Sikhala's closing submissions late.The CCC MP was put to his defence at the close of State's case.During his defence, Sikhala took to the stand denying ever publishing a video further arguing that footage tendered by the state as an exhibit was manipulated.Olaf Koschke, a renowned filmmaker, who testified in his defence said even before analysing the video, the fact that it had a watermark showed it had been edited.Sikhala however has three other outstanding criminal cases.He is facing charges of publishing falsehoods through his Facebook account after a police officer was falsely accused of striking dead a baby strapped on its mother's back in 2020.The CCC legislator is also accused of inciting public violence after allegedly convening anti-government protests in 2020. His co-accused Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume was sentenced to four years imprisonment last week.He is also on trial in another case of inciting violence to avenge the death of Ali.