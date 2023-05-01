Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Jonathan Moyo 'defends' magistrate who is facing online harassment

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FORMER cabinet minister has leapt to the defense of Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka who is facing online harassment following her conviction of opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume.

Ngarivhume was convicted and jailed four years for convening the 31 July 2020 anti-government national protests.

Chakanyuka set aside one year of his sentence on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Regime change group, Team Pachedu slammed her for being 'biased'.

"Meet Feresi Chakanyuka. She is the magistrate who convicted and sentenced Jacob Ngarivhume. She is the same magistrate who has been unjustly denying Job Sikhala bail. She is also the same magistrate behind the legal persecution of Marry Mubaiwa. Make her famous!"

In her defense, Moyo said while the sentencing is draconian it was the doing of a soiled judiciary and not her personal decision.

He wrote: "Following her outrageous and objectionable conviction of @NgarivhumeJacob and her draconian jail sentence – which are being appealed as is the right thing to do – it is reprehensible and wrong that some quarters are personally targeting Harare Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka by inciting hatred towards her through vigilante attacks, abusing her image.

"Robustly attack her wrong judicial decision - and the judiciary itself as an institution - not her person!"

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana weighed in, warning against the cyber-bullying.

"What we are witnessing is the cyber-bullying of a judicial officer. Splashing her face all over the place and inciting people to "make her famous" is tantamount to inviting physical harm to be visited upon her, for doing her job. It's wrong and it's criminal," said Mangwana.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments

Neat 6 roomed gwabalanda house to let


Must Read

Uganda lawmakers pass amended draft of anti-LGBTQI+ bill, retaining harsh penalties

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

D-day for Job Sikhala

3 hrs ago | 782 Views

Mugabe's son in-law lists 21 farms in divorce case

3 hrs ago | 1113 Views

UK will not give any special treatment to Mnangagwa's ambassador-at-large

3 hrs ago | 514 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans have let down Ngarivhume

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Divided Zimbabwe opposition will not be able to dislodge Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidates warned on jumping ship

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Biti assault victim concludes testimony

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mugabe's minister completes jail term

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zimbabwe poll postponement doubtful

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Corruption tarnishing Zimbabwe's image

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Family crisis in the West

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Bread price jumps 109% in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

CCC linked ZCTU says 'No party owns us'

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe police tell journalists to 'stick to your mandate'

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority partners Emirates, SAA

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

'Bulawayo needs to be prime shooting location for films'

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

State-assisted funeral for Chief Sigola

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Nationwide registration blitz underway

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Rufaro upgrade misses derby target

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

SA officials intercept truck smuggling cigarettes worth R20m

11 hrs ago | 362 Views

Ex-minister released from Chikurubi Female Prison

11 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Mnangagwa plots Angel retribution for embarrassing him

11 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Gwanda receives two ambulances from aspiring Zanu-PF candidate

11 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwe bans grain exports

24 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Mnangagwa's ally in bizarre ritual

24 hrs ago | 2846 Views

'Don't lie to Mnangagwa'

24 hrs ago | 1932 Views

Chamisa says workers are wheels of change

24 hrs ago | 613 Views

Zimbabwe power generation has improved

24 hrs ago | 858 Views

Mapeza threatens to quit

24 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Zimbabwe tops global road carnage

24 hrs ago | 879 Views

'ZITF brought good business to Bulawayo'

24 hrs ago | 640 Views

Shelf occupancy of locally manufactured goods rises to 80%

24 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zoey spreads Chinamwali lessons to men

01 May 2023 at 19:39hrs | 1801 Views

Palestinian Embassy In Solidarity With Citizens Against Economic Sanctions

01 May 2023 at 19:38hrs | 224 Views

WATCH: Vapositori for ED prays for Mnangagwa's government

01 May 2023 at 19:32hrs | 1365 Views

Zimbabwean-born Marinos quits as Rugby Australia chief ahead of World Cup

01 May 2023 at 19:20hrs | 330 Views

Mnangagwa urged to proclaim election dates

01 May 2023 at 19:20hrs | 789 Views

Chief Sigola dies

01 May 2023 at 19:19hrs | 1604 Views

Head-on claims 4 lives

01 May 2023 at 19:19hrs | 800 Views

No more open air worship for church

01 May 2023 at 19:18hrs | 802 Views

Sperm donor who fathered 550 children ordered to stop

01 May 2023 at 19:17hrs | 1569 Views

Photos: Council offices in flames

01 May 2023 at 19:09hrs | 786 Views

CCC Alderman name removed from the nomination list

01 May 2023 at 10:03hrs | 2813 Views

Zanu-PF MP gets 8 votes in primaries

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 2120 Views

Mystery over CCC activist Ali's body deepens

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 1609 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's US$54m jet

01 May 2023 at 08:11hrs | 2281 Views

Zimbabwe cost of living up by 11%

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 465 Views

Govt hikes Z$ vehicle licence fee

01 May 2023 at 08:10hrs | 1330 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days