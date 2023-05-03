Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

UK MPs fail to cancel Mnangagwa invite?

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa leaves the country today to attend the coronation of King Charles III at a ceremony set to be attended by other world leaders, royals and celebrities in London, the United Kingdom.

In one of the major successes of the Second Republic's engagement and re-engagement pillar foreign policy drive, President Mnangagwa was formally invited to witness the coronation of King Charles III at a ceremony that will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

This re-engagement drive is part of a battery of policies that the Second Republic is implementing to ensure Zimbabwe achieves its vision to become an upper-middle-class economy by 2030 through increased investment.

Addressing members of the Zanu-PF Youth League at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is making headway through its engagement and re-engagement policy.

"Tomorrow I will be going to King Charles' coronation. So I asked why when they have put sanctions on us and they (UK Government) said we have removed them please attend."

The President will be among leaders from across Africa and the world for the coronation that will be attended by 2 000 people at Westminster Abbey (Anglican church in central London).

Defying the negative tag wrought by Western-imposed sanctions, ironically at the instigation of Britain, President Mnangagwa has made a breakthrough in diplomatic relations with the formerly hostile Western capitals.

Diplomat and Zanu-PF spokesperson Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa yesterday said the invitation shows Zimbabwe's return to the comity of nations.

"The coronation visit by President Mnangagwa is yet another feather in the hat of wholesome acceptability as we shed off the skin of pariah status. We heartily welcome our return to the global diplomatic stage with all the attendant pomp and circumstance. We are happy that the wise policies of engagement and re-engagement, friend to all and enemy to none are giving issue to enjoyable bonhomie with all nations and their peoples," he said.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa dismissed attempts by some hired hands to demonstrate against the visit by President Mnangagwa.

"President Mnangagwa is going to the coronation of King Charles, the new British Royalty that has a special history with the independent and sovereign Zimbabwe. Forty-three years ago, the then Prince Charles lowered the Union Jack at Rufaro Stadium as we raised the victorious Zimbabwe flag.

"It is an act of shame for Zimbabwean foreigners in the UK to attempt to take part in vain and frivolous and self-centred shenanigans. For the record, HE President Mnangagwa is visiting as an invited guest of His Majesty's Government. It's definitely not at the volition of the Government of Zimbabwe.  Basic good manners demand that you do not embarrass your host refugee nation as it extends its courtesies to who and whomever it wishes to engage with. Shame and scorn to those who abuse this basic tenet of human etiquette," said Ambassador Mutsvangwa.

In an interview, academic and Government critic, Dr Alexander Rusero, said the invitation of the President to the UK is the crowning moment for the Second Republic's re-engagement efforts.

"The invite attests to the efficacy of Zimbabwe's foreign policy under President Mnangagwa. Whereas Zim-Anglo relations have been characterised by frostiness since 1997 when the Tony Blair-led government came to power, the diplomatic iceberg is slowly thawing and shifting towards cordiality of the erstwhile glory days. You can't pretend something is not happening. Thus, broadly speaking, Zimbabwe's diplomatic charm is bearing fruit," said Dr Rusero.

Another analyst Mr Regai Cheuka said the invitation extended to President Mnangagwa by Britain is evidence enough that Zimbabwe's re-engagement policy has reached fruition.

"An expose and ex-ante analysis of the Second Republic's foreign policy mantra of Zimbabwe is open for business is also showing that the international community is now ready to re-engage Zimbabwe," he said.

Apart from the new diplomatic frontiers that are being opened under the visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa through re-engagement, the country has also opened new embassies, notably in Rwanda, Turkey and Belarus. All these have been reciprocated with vast economic opportunities for Zimbabwe.

Political analyst, Mr Gibson Nyikadzino, said President Mnangagwa has proved to be a reformist leader who is not stuck in the past.

"Zimbabwe's foreign policy thrust under President Mnangagwa has moved towards a common-purpose interaction from the belligerent, acrimonious, and turbulent policy shifts by the previous administration that bordered on diplomatic hostility. In that transition, Zimbabwe has been to Commonwealth (a British-led bloc) meetings and attended the US-Africa Summit meeting last December," he said.

"The Commonwealth has indicated Zimbabwe is making strides to be considered for readmission. The new policy is ameliorating the decades-old Zim-Britain rivalry that has been known, thus the extension of the invitation. Zimbabwe is historically, politically and economically connected to some aspects of the British system. So, this transformation and relationship is a signal of what will ultimately become of Zimbabwe-Britain relations. It is a move towards an amicable friendship and restoration of relations".

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Senior citizen uses cannabis for medicinal purposes

34 mins ago | 72 Views

Visual-impaired drug peddler convicted

35 mins ago | 29 Views

Bona Mugabe alone got 21 farms peasants, supposedly beneficiaries of Land Redistribution, got nothing

37 mins ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa's govt demands gold smuggling evidence from Al Jazeera

5 hrs ago | 1265 Views

UK invite surprised Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Sikhala's conviction rocks Zimbabwe opposition and civil society

5 hrs ago | 1131 Views

'Mnangagwa mining ally ignored our traditions, says Chiefs

5 hrs ago | 462 Views

Zimbabwe parents brace for tough times as schools reopen

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mugabe's son in-law demands US$500,000 divorce settlement

5 hrs ago | 911 Views

Experts give COVID-19 warning

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Ndlovu sings for healing, reconciliation

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

PSL backtracks on alcohol sale at matches

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Council provides water bowsers to cholera hotspots

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

'WhatsApp groups dividing Zanu-PF'

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Govt pledges 8 borehole drilling rigs for Matebelelabd North

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Gukurahundi survivors petition Chief Charumbira

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Illegally moved cattle to be destroyed

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zanu-PF targets Hwange constituencies

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Service delivery improves at Beitbridge border

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Cut-off date for voter registration announced

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Bulawayo adopts GIS to promote tourism growth

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mugabe son in-law's claim a paltry of the mega empire:, says lawyer

5 hrs ago | 203 Views

Dembare, Chihoro found guilty in 'juju' incident

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Giant Bulawayo medical lab takes shape

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Unknown Mashonaland East man declared a national hero

5 hrs ago | 409 Views

Bona, Chikore don't own land in Carrick Creagh'

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Yet another dark day in a Zimbabwe court

13 hrs ago | 560 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora supporters fight over office space

13 hrs ago | 328 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies giving Mnangagwa counsel as coup debate rages on

13 hrs ago | 870 Views

Sikhala remains in jail for pending cases

13 hrs ago | 468 Views

Bona Mugabe is Harare's true rich aunt

13 hrs ago | 757 Views

Sikhala fined US$600

13 hrs ago | 472 Views

Job Sikhala convicted

13 hrs ago | 165 Views

WATCH: Macheso wows South Africa

18 hrs ago | 394 Views

Russia claims Ukrainian drones attacked Kremlin in assassination attempt

20 hrs ago | 973 Views

Drug dealer in soup

20 hrs ago | 788 Views

DRAMA in court as senior citizen refuses to leave dock after conviction

20 hrs ago | 2251 Views

Stifling the media is tantamount to an attack on the nation and its people!

21 hrs ago | 124 Views

Uganda lawmakers pass amended draft of anti-LGBTQI+ bill, retaining harsh penalties

03 May 2023 at 06:33hrs | 795 Views

Jonathan Moyo 'defends' magistrate who is facing online harassment

03 May 2023 at 06:19hrs | 2753 Views

D-day for Job Sikhala

03 May 2023 at 06:17hrs | 2981 Views

Mugabe's son in-law lists 21 farms in divorce case

03 May 2023 at 06:14hrs | 3780 Views

UK will not give any special treatment to Mnangagwa's ambassador-at-large

03 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 1920 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans have let down Ngarivhume

03 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 1320 Views

Divided Zimbabwe opposition will not be able to dislodge Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF

03 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 920 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidates warned on jumping ship

03 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 914 Views

Biti assault victim concludes testimony

03 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 359 Views

Mugabe's minister completes jail term

03 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 1228 Views

Zimbabwe poll postponement doubtful

03 May 2023 at 06:07hrs | 468 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days