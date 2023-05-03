Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Service delivery improves at Beitbridge border

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The transformation of the Beitbridge Border Post at a cost of US$300 million has started bearing fruits as it has drastically reduced the turnaround time for cargo clearance and the movement of human traffic.

Long delays which saw cargo and people spending between seven and three days to be cleared at the country's busiest port of entry, are now a thing of the past.

Government through a public private partnership with the Zimborders Consortium has completed upgrading the border post.

Under the new set up, the port of entry now has three terminals and new road and ICT facilities dedicated to cargo, buses and light vehicle traffic.

In previous years, all these would be cleared in one hall which was not enough to accommodate 15 000 travellers, 1 200 trucks, 200 buses and 3 000 light vehicles passing through the border daily.

Zimborders consortium chief executive officer, Mr Francois Diedrechsen said they had started noting a great improvement in service delivery at the border post.

"Efficiencies have improved dramatically as evidenced by the disappearance of vehicle queues at the border," he said.

Mr Diedrechsen said the average time taken to clear a truck transiting the border had been reduced from several days to less than three hours since the completion of the civil works.

"The average clearance time for trucks could even be less if all the border users follow the set operational procedures which include preclearing cargo and making sure that they bring the correct documents to border agencies," he said.

Zimborders is managing and maintaining the infrastructure as part of the 17 and half years build, operate and transfer agreement(BOT).

Chairperson of the Beitbridge Informal Traders Association Mr Mafios Macheka said the separation of traffic had brought relief to their members.

He said they were now getting customised services and spending less time at the port of entry compared to past years.

"The separation of vehicle categories has tremendously improved efficiency at the Beitbridge Border Post. You will note that long  queues are now a thing of the past and now ordinary travellers are spending less than 30 minutes to complete the border formalities especially those using light vehicles," said Mr Macheka.

Head of the Agriculture and Plant Inspectorate, Mr Levi Gama said they were happy with the new set up and the harmonisation of clearance processes.

The Regional Immigration Officer in-charge of Beitbridge, Mr Joshua Chibundu said: "Issues of congestion have been reduced as a result of separation of traffic, adequate office accommodation and improved service delivery. For instance truck drivers are cleared faster compared to the past when they used to queue with other travellers. There is also improved communication or liaison among border agencies," said Mr Chibundu.

He said there is now enhanced service delivery at the border because officers were aware of the closed circuit cameras which deters errant behaviour

The chairperson of the Beitbridge Commercial Transporters Association, Mr Osbert Shumba said the separation of traffic has brought order at the port of entry.

He said under the new system, it is easy for border agencies to trouble shoot any challenges.

"We are happy with the general look of the border and the new work ethic, there is smooth traffic flow  and more service points," said a regular traveller Ms Rumbedzani Ribombo.

She said Government had invested a lot into the project and those tasked with managing and maintaining the border facilities have an obligation to take good care of the facilities.

A customs and clearing consultant, Mr Joseph Musariri said the introduction of ICT facilities had created an efficient working system. He said it was also critical for the border agencies to change their mindset to fit into the new norm.

Mr Musariri however said harmonisation of compliance systems would address the few teething challenges being experienced at the border.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Senior citizen uses cannabis for medicinal purposes

34 mins ago | 72 Views

Visual-impaired drug peddler convicted

36 mins ago | 30 Views

Bona Mugabe alone got 21 farms peasants, supposedly beneficiaries of Land Redistribution, got nothing

37 mins ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa's govt demands gold smuggling evidence from Al Jazeera

5 hrs ago | 1265 Views

UK invite surprised Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Sikhala's conviction rocks Zimbabwe opposition and civil society

5 hrs ago | 1135 Views

'Mnangagwa mining ally ignored our traditions, says Chiefs

5 hrs ago | 462 Views

Zimbabwe parents brace for tough times as schools reopen

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mugabe's son in-law demands US$500,000 divorce settlement

5 hrs ago | 912 Views

Experts give COVID-19 warning

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Ndlovu sings for healing, reconciliation

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

PSL backtracks on alcohol sale at matches

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Council provides water bowsers to cholera hotspots

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

'WhatsApp groups dividing Zanu-PF'

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Govt pledges 8 borehole drilling rigs for Matebelelabd North

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Gukurahundi survivors petition Chief Charumbira

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Illegally moved cattle to be destroyed

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zanu-PF targets Hwange constituencies

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Cut-off date for voter registration announced

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

Bulawayo adopts GIS to promote tourism growth

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mugabe son in-law's claim a paltry of the mega empire:, says lawyer

5 hrs ago | 203 Views

UK MPs fail to cancel Mnangagwa invite?

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

Dembare, Chihoro found guilty in 'juju' incident

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Giant Bulawayo medical lab takes shape

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Unknown Mashonaland East man declared a national hero

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Bona, Chikore don't own land in Carrick Creagh'

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Yet another dark day in a Zimbabwe court

13 hrs ago | 560 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora supporters fight over office space

13 hrs ago | 328 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies giving Mnangagwa counsel as coup debate rages on

13 hrs ago | 871 Views

Sikhala remains in jail for pending cases

13 hrs ago | 468 Views

Bona Mugabe is Harare's true rich aunt

13 hrs ago | 757 Views

Sikhala fined US$600

13 hrs ago | 472 Views

Job Sikhala convicted

13 hrs ago | 165 Views

WATCH: Macheso wows South Africa

18 hrs ago | 394 Views

Russia claims Ukrainian drones attacked Kremlin in assassination attempt

20 hrs ago | 973 Views

Drug dealer in soup

20 hrs ago | 788 Views

DRAMA in court as senior citizen refuses to leave dock after conviction

20 hrs ago | 2251 Views

Stifling the media is tantamount to an attack on the nation and its people!

21 hrs ago | 124 Views

Uganda lawmakers pass amended draft of anti-LGBTQI+ bill, retaining harsh penalties

03 May 2023 at 06:33hrs | 795 Views

Jonathan Moyo 'defends' magistrate who is facing online harassment

03 May 2023 at 06:19hrs | 2753 Views

D-day for Job Sikhala

03 May 2023 at 06:17hrs | 2981 Views

Mugabe's son in-law lists 21 farms in divorce case

03 May 2023 at 06:14hrs | 3781 Views

UK will not give any special treatment to Mnangagwa's ambassador-at-large

03 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 1921 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans have let down Ngarivhume

03 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 1320 Views

Divided Zimbabwe opposition will not be able to dislodge Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF

03 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 920 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidates warned on jumping ship

03 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 914 Views

Biti assault victim concludes testimony

03 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 359 Views

Mugabe's minister completes jail term

03 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 1228 Views

Zimbabwe poll postponement doubtful

03 May 2023 at 06:07hrs | 468 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days