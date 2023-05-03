Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF targets Hwange constituencies

by Staff reporter
ZANU-PF Hwange District Coordinating Committee (DCC) has vowed to win the three Hwange constituencies that have been held by opposition for many years.

Hwange Central, Hwange East and Hwange West constituencies have been in the hands of the opposition for many years.

In the recently held ruling party primary elections, Reeds Dube won the ticket to represent the party in Hwange Central, Alois Sikuka in Hwange East and Philani Moyo in Hwange West.

The party yesterday held an inter-district meeting at Edmund Davis Hall in Hwange to apprise party members on the campaign strategy as well as give feedback from the Provincial Coordinating Committee and the National Command Centre.

The meeting was attended by both winning and losing candidates as well as party members from the party's districts across Hwange.

The  DCC chairman Matthew Muleya said the party was closely investigating issues that made the party lose in previous elections.

"Hwange and Binga are red zones because there is opposition. Let's look at what makes us lose in Hwange. We lose because of minor things and this is the time to correct that. Primary elections are over and now is the time to win real elections," said Muleya.

He said the members of the ruling party in Hwange should be united in order to win the three constituencies. f "We want to win back all the Hwange constituencies so let's go and work together.

District chairs should also be there to mobilise voters. This time we want to get all our three constituencies," he said.

Muleya encouraged party members, especially those in leadership positions to lead by example and always wear party regalia when attending meetings to make the party visible.

He implored losing candidates to rally behind the winning candidates for the benefit of the party.

Muleya appealed to party members to be guided by the ruling party's manifesto and national heritage.

Source - The Chronicle

